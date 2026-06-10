SpaceX's $1.75 trillion IPO would demand the most extreme growth streak capitalism has ever seen

Supporting that price would require growth on a scale businesses almost never achieve.

A rumored SpaceX IPO valued at $1.75 trillion would place Elon Musk's company among the most valuable public corporations in the world as soon as it starts trading.

The difficulty is that a number that large appears extremely tough to defend, given the company's underlying financial picture, according to Futurism.

What's happening?

Reports say SpaceX could hit the public markets this week, and the valuation being discussed would put it ahead of nearly every listed company on Earth.

However, based on the company's own filings, supporting that price would require growth on a scale businesses almost never achieve.

SpaceX's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission shows $18.7 billion in revenue last year alongside a $4.9 billion loss.

Wall Street veteran David Trainer said investors would need to see roughly $1.1 trillion in annual revenue for that valuation to offer a return that makes sense.

Such a figure would amount to nearly 60 times SpaceX's 2025 revenue. It would also exceed the largest annual revenue total ever recorded by a company, with Amazon's latest four-quarter haul of $742 billion currently standing as the benchmark, according to Fortune.

SpaceX would need to grow sales by about 50% per year for a decade. Musk's AI company xAI and social platform X had been folded into SpaceX, adding more debt and uncertainty.

Why does it matter?

A valuation driven more by excitement than business fundamentals shifts risk to later buyers.

Rolling debt-heavy businesses into a money-losing rocket company may create a bigger narrative, but it does not necessarily create a healthier business.

When markets reward spectacle over sustainable performance, capital can be diverted from businesses that address real-world problems in ways that more directly benefit households.

If the bet fails, losses would fall on everyday investors while insiders and early backers move on.

What can I do?

The central questions are profits, debt, and whether the growth narrative depends on realistic demand or on near-perfect execution for years. Margin, options, and attempts to flip shares during a buying frenzy add another layer of risk.

Diversified retirement investing offers more protection than concentrated bets on headline stocks at peak hype.

Based on the numbers laid out so far, a SpaceX debut at this scale would require growth unlike anything modern capitalism has ever produced.

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