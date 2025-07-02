Officials ban toxic product that caused widespread food poisoning: 'We will now likely see the deaths of children from this poison decline rapidly'

Civil activists are celebrating after the South African government made a decision that will benefit human health in the nation.

As detailed by Mail & Guardian, the cabinet approved the ban on the use and importation of the commonly used pesticide Terbufos. The decision was lauded by civil society groups as a "significant victory."

Per the EPA, Terbufos is an insecticide classified as an organophosphate that "is used to control insects in corn, sorghum, and sugar beets." However, the agency warned that the chemical "can overstimulate the nervous system, causing nausea, dizziness, confusion, and at very high exposures (e.g., accidents or major spills), respiratory paralysis and death."

Unfortunately, the decision came in the wake of tragedy, as six children died from food poisoning in October 2024 after eating snacks purchased at a spaza shop in the township of Naledi, Soweto, a large urban area located southwest of Johannesburg. The toxicology reports determined that the accidental ingestion of organophosphate was the cause of their deaths.

Per Mail & Guardian, the South African People's Tribunal on AgroToxins (SAPToA) said the banning of Terbufos marks the beginning of a much-needed transformation for an agriculture system in South Africa that is "riven with conflict of interest, inequity, abuse of worker rights and the unchallenged hegemony of toxic chemicals."

"We will now likely see the deaths of children from this poison decline rapidly just as we saw with Aldicarb," Haidee Swanby, the coordinator of SAPToA, told Mail & Guardian, referring to another chemical that was banned in 2016.

While pesticides are typically relied upon to protect crops and plants, they carry significant health risks. When these chemicals contaminate food products, ingesting them can pose risks to the immune, nervous, and reproductive systems. It's best to choose organic, eco-friendly options for pest control.

Per Mail & Guardian, SAPToA said civil activists will continue pushing for the immediate ban of all 194 highly hazardous pesticides registered in South Africa. After last year's tragedy, protecting human health is the top priority in the nation, and banning Terbufos is a step in the right direction.

"For industry, the death of our children due to their products is not an urgent matter," SAPToA said, per Mail & Guardian. "This cabinet decision, [recognizing] our constitutional imperative to put the child's best interests first, marks the end of a long era where the chemical industry has undue influence over the regulation of their deadly products. The highest level of government has reined in corporate impunity and said that all South Africans, particularly children, have the right to a safe and healthy environment."

