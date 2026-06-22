Victoria's 500,000th rebate marks a solar push that has saved households more than $700 million

"When you look at how much money you can save, the choice is easy."

Solar Victoria has now issued more than 500,000 clean energy rebates to Australians, a major milestone that shows how quickly rooftop solar and other home upgrades are reshaping household energy costs across the state.

What happened?

According to Bendigo Times, the Solar Homes Program, launched in August 2018, has now moved beyond the 500,000-rebate mark. Regionally, that figure includes 11,210 rebates in Greater Bendigo, 26,429 in Gippsland, 20,469 in Greater Geelong, and 8,745 in Ballarat.

Support through the program has gone to more than 353,100 rooftop solar systems, representing 2.5 gigawatts of installed capacity, plus 89,400 energy-efficient hot water systems and 21,400 solar batteries. The Victorian government said the broader program, which also covers heat pumps and electric vehicles, has produced more than 1 billion Australian dollars ($701 million) in savings.

So far, those upgrades have saved more than 945 million Australian dollars ($663 million) on energy bills, and the projected total is 1.48 billion Australian dollars ($1.04 billion) by 2028. Last year, Victoria beat its 2025 renewable energy target, with renewables supplying 44.6% of the state's electricity generation.

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Why does it matter?

The rebates are tied to monthly household energy savings at a time when many residents are dealing with high living costs and unpredictable utility bills.

Rooftop solar allows households to generate more of their own electricity instead of relying entirely on the grid. When paired with batteries or efficient electric appliances, those savings can go further while also helping reduce pollution tied to gas-powered energy.

If you're interested in going solar, EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 by connecting you with vetted local installers. If purchasing panels isn't in the budget, you can lease panels for $0-down through Palmetto's energy plan.

More distributed clean energy can ease pressure on the grid during periods of high demand, make homes more resilient, and allow people to keep cutting pollution without requiring residents to sacrifice comfort or convenience.

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What's being done?

Eligible households can access Solar Victoria rebates of up to 1,400 Australian dollars ($982), along with interest-free loans, while permitted apartments can receive up to 2,800 Australian dollars ($1,964). By combining a Solar Homes rebate with a Victorian Energy Upgrades discount, residents can also shave up to 2,030 Australian dollars ($1,423) off the cost of a locally made, energy-efficient hot water system.

Bendigo West MP Maree Edwards summed up the appeal by saying: "More than 11,000 households have said yes to Solar Victoria in Greater Bendigo, and when you look at how much money you can save, the choice is easy."

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