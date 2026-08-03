Illinois solar project workers were underpaid, and the state recovered $110,000

It can mean less money for their rent, groceries, household bills, and savings.

A solar project in northern Illinois was meant to support a cleaner energy future, but a state investigation found that dozens of workers on the job were not paid what the law requires.

State officials say the investigation ultimately recovered more than $110,000 in back wages and penalties.

What happened?

An investigation into a solar project in Winnebago County, Illinois, found that Premise, Inc. underpaid laborers and electricians.

The Illinois Department of Labor said in a July 30 statement that Premise needed to pay $91,991.60 in back wages for the 27 employees and $18,398.32 in penalties to IDOL.

"Workers on publicly funded construction projects deserve every dollar they have earned under Illinois law," Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan said. "The Prevailing Wage Act ensures that contractors compete fairly while protecting workers from being underpaid. IDOL will continue to investigate violations and hold employers accountable when they fail to meet their legal obligations."

Investigators found that laborers and electricians on the Winnebago County project were paid less than the local prevailing wage. Under Illinois' Prevailing Wage Act, contractors and subcontractors on public works projects must pay rates set for each trade and county.

Why does it matter?

When workers on public projects are underpaid, it can mean less money for their rent, groceries, household bills, and savings. It can also create an uneven playing field by allowing companies that cut corners on pay to underbid contractors that follow the law.

Prevailing wage laws are intended to protect workers while helping ensure that public money supports fair competition rather than a race to the bottom on labor costs.

The clean energy transition also raises the question of whether the jobs tied to it are stable, lawful and fairly compensated.

What's being done?

Illinois officials said the department relies on both worker complaints and proactive compliance checks to enforce the Prevailing Wage Act. In this case, that effort resulted in full back-pay recovery for affected workers, along with penalties assessed against the employer.

According to the agency, workers who believe they were not paid properly can file a complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor.

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