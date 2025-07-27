Shopping centers strike deal for innovative power setup: 'We are thrilled'

Two shopping centers in the U.K. will be able to generate 330 kilowatt-hours of clean energy per year from PV Solar Rooftop panels. The project, set to begin installation in July, is a collaborative effort between Greenvolt Next UK, which connects businesses with energy solutions, and MDSR, a commercial real estate owner that owns the Weston Favell Center in two U.K. locations.

MDSR is accessing the project through PPAs, where they will be able to buy power at a pre-agreed price, allowing them to access cheap, effective energy from solar with no upfront investment. Renewable Energy Magazine reported that the system will save over 145 tons of carbon dioxide per year, aligning with the real estate company's mission to reduce pollution from its properties.

CEO of Greenvolt Next UK and Ireland, Owen Power, commented for Renewable Energy Magazine, "We are thrilled to support MDSR on bringing on-site green energy to their U.K. retail premises. The large unused area of adaptable roof space that shopping centers have makes them perfectly suited to integrate solar installations."

Partnerships between large businesses and solar companies have been growing in recent years. While reducing energy costs is a predominant factor, other benefits, like aligning with sustainability goals, have been influencing the decisions. Switching to solar energy can save businesses up to 70% on their energy bills, create energy independence, boost local job opportunities, and drastically reduce polluting emissions.

With more organizations switching to solar, it's no surprise that homeowners are following suit.

The U.S. has doubled its solar panel manufacturing in the first quarter of 2025. Meanwhile, incentives in the U.S. have boosted the industry. Other factors, like EnergySage's free service that can save homeowners and renters $10,000 on installing solar panels, have impacted consumer demand. Homeowners have further noticed the drastic decrease in energy bills, as they can drop their energy bills to $0.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Solar is changing the game in energy prices, not just for homeowners, but for businesses. Power continued for Renewable Energy Magazine, "This type of partnership provides the perfect opportunity to boost renewable energy generation with minimal disruption to building users, making optimal use of existing spaces that might otherwise remain underutilized."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.