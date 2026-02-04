Businesses owners around the world are using Chinese energy tech to sidestep unreliable grids: 'A bottom-up movement'

"The broken system is unreliable electricity, expensive electricity or no electricity at all."

As global energy grids become less reliable due to rising demand and aging infrastructure, people around the world are turning to solar power to keep their lights on.

According to the New York Times, Africans across the continent have taken advantage of affordable, efficient solar technology from China.

What was once widely seen as a luxury has undergone a sea change in perspective, thanks to rapidly declining prices and an eagerness to find stability away from an unreliable power grid.

Solar imports from China rose 50% in the first 10 months of 2025, and much of that was to private citizens rather than municipalities and power companies.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Joel Nana, a project manager with Sustainable Energy Africa, a Cape Town-based organization, called it "a bottom-up movement" to sidestep a generations-old problem.

"The broken system is unreliable electricity, expensive electricity or no electricity at all," Nana explained. "We've been living in this situation forever."

The solar boom in Africa shows that solar energy is a fantastic way to get affordable, reliable power that can save you big on your energy bill.

If you want to get in on the savings, EnergySage offers free tools that give you quick solar installation estimates and let you easily compare quotes.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

EnergySage curates bids from trusted, vetted local installers and can help you save up to $10,000 on your installation.

Its free map tool tracks the average cost of a solar system by state and finds all available rebates you might be eligible for based on your location, ensuring that you get the best deal possible.

Pairing your panels with a battery backup can extend your independence even further, helping to ensure that even when the weather is bad, you have the power you need to keep your home running.

EnergySage's free tools can find the best system for your home and budget, along with competitive installation estimates.

South Africa's push into independent solar power has put pressure on Eskom, the country's power company.

It is building its own solar farms to stabilize the grid, keep prices competitive enough to stay relevant, and move away from polluting energy sources like coal and gas.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.