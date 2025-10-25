Energy expert easily debunks popular and over-exaggerated claim about solar panels: 'The issue ... is often blown out of proportion'

"It still works out to be about the same amount."

Concerns over solar panel waste have long been part of the conversation around renewable energy, but new insight from an energy expert suggests the problem may not be as severe as some believe.

In a clip on Instagram, Mike Casey (@electricorchardist), the CEO of Rewiring Aotearoa, explains the potential for circularity in renewable energy systems.

With the right recycling systems in place, the majority of solar panel materials can be recovered, making the technology far more sustainable than commonly assumed.

"With 98% of solar panel materials recyclable, and electric vehicle materials being 90% recyclable, the future of sustainability is in circularity," Casey argues.

One of the most common criticisms of solar is the waste it generates. Casey addresses this directly, saying, "The issue of solar waste is often blown out of proportion."

According to Casey, solar waste is significantly less than that of the coal industry.

"Even if we don't recycle any of the solar panels that we require for this energy transition globally, it still works out to be about the same amount of coal ash we generate in a single month around the world," he explains.

Solar adoption continues to expand rapidly around the world. According to research from the Yale School of the Environment, global solar installations reached 380 gigawatts (GW) in the first half of 2025, a 54% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

China drove the majority of global growth, installing over twice as much solar in the first six months of 2025 as it did the year before, while U.S. installations only increased by 4%.

Comments on the video reflect Casey's point about the value of recycling solar panels.

"I recycle a lot of panels, I don't care that they're 20 years old and only at 70% efficiency because they're still four times bigger than I need it to be," one person wrote.

As solar capacity continues to surge worldwide, the technology is becoming more accessible and affordable for homeowners looking to lower their energy bills and carbon footprint.

