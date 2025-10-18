State Attorney General launches lawsuit after hearing 'beyond shocking' stories of company allegedly scamming homeowners: 'Deceptive, unlawful ... sales tactics'

"The complaints we have seen … are beyond shocking."

State officials are warning homeowners to be on their guard as complaints mount over shady sales tactics in the solar industry, according to a GHB News investigation.

However, your energy goals are still within reach.

What's happening?

Last year, the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Sunrun, Bright Planet, and other solar companies alleging "deceptive, unfair and otherwise unlawful sales of solar panel systems, including locking consumers into long-term contracts without consent by various means, including impersonating consumers, and installing non-functional systems."

GHB News discovered that such sales tactics were widespread. It sifted through dozens of legal filings and spoke to homeowners, uncovering complaints of consumer fraud and financial losses after installing solar panels — even though, when done right, panels lead to energy savings.

"SunRun, Bright Planet, and Elevate locked Connecticut homeowners into long-term solar panel contracts without their full and informed consent, and failed to timely deliver working systems," Attorney General William Tong said in a statement.

"The complaints we have seen — including forged signatures, impersonations of consumers, non-permitted work, and non-functioning systems — are beyond shocking."

Why is this important?

Residential energy rates have increased by nearly 40%, according to a 2024 report from nonpartisan research and analysis firm Energy Innovation. For most homeowners, installing solar panels is a godsend, leading to hundreds or thousands of dollars in savings.

Zero-money-down leasing plans from reputable companies such as Palmetto make solar benefits more accessible, as purchasing panels can be prohibitively expensive.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Get Started

However, reports of unsavory sales tactics can deter homeowners from considering such equipment, leading to a lose-lose situation for their bottom lines and the environment.

Although manufacturing processes mean that solar panels aren't completely without a carbon footprint, their lifecycle emissions are drastically lower compared to fuels such as coal, oil, and gas, which spew toxic, heat-trapping pollution into the atmosphere when burned.

What is being done about solar fraud allegations?

Connecticut urges residents who feel a solar company has wronged them to file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General.

"As more people consider solar power, it is critical that the companies that sell, finance and install solar panels are acting ethically and fairly to consumers," Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said in the release.

If you're interested in solar leasing but don't know where to start, TCD partner Palmetto operates in 31 states and has more than 16 years of clean-energy experience.

You'll be able to lock in a stable energy rate from a vetted provider, while Palmetto takes care of project details, as well as maintenance for the duration of your lease.

Leasing and buying both have unique advantages and disadvantages; however, Palmetto's breakdown can help you decide which one is right for you. If purchasing panels seems like the best course of action, EnergySage can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs.



Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.