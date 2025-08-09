Solar firm gets green light on game-changing $100 million project — here's what's happening

It should boost the economy and provide long-term jobs for people in the area.

Dalia Solar has had a solar project valued at $100 million approved in Mexico.

According to Construction Review Online, this represents one of the first moves made by Mexico's new National Energy Commission.

The ground-mounted solar farm is expected to be completed by 2027, and it will feature over 433,000 photovoltaic modules and provide a 155 megawatt capacity.

New solar projects are always helpful. According to the Center for Sustainable Energy, the local power grid becomes more stable because it doesn't have to rely solely on dirty energy sources like oil, coal, and gas to power homes and businesses.

Solar farms like this one also mean that people use less dirty energy overall, which makes the future cleaner, safer, and healthier for everyone involved.

As the University of Minnesota observed, the ground under solar farms can often be used by farmers. Crops can be grown and harvested there, and cattle and other animals can graze under them. This dual land use means getting the most out of every acre.

People in Mexico can be excited about this new solar farm. In addition to the energy benefits it provides, it should boost the economy and provide long-term jobs for people in the area.

