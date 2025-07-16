Officials deploy cutting-edge method to power essential infrastructure: 'Can deliver meaningful economic benefits'

Communities across the country are looking for innovative ways to save money while increasing their energy efficiency. With that in mind, the city of Pendleton, Oregon, introduced an ingenious solar canopy over its wastewater treatment plant.

As detailed by Electrek, the project was a collaboration between city officials and an energy solutions company called Ameresco. It is estimated that the solar panels will offset about 30% of the facility's energy use. The canopy also has benefits beyond solar power. It cools the water, helping support a healthier aquatic ecosystem.

This is just the latest clever innovation in the field of solar energy. There are efforts worldwide to launch flotillas of solar panels over bodies of water such as reservoirs and lakes. This limits land usage. And large solar farms in Iowa and Texas are ingeniously working with livestock such as sheep to help efficiently maintain the land underneath the panels. All of this increases sustainability.

While large-scale solar farms are beneficial for communities and the environment, individuals switching to solar can also make a significant difference. Installing solar panels can be a powerful home energy hack, as it can reduce your energy costs to or near $0.

It is easier than ever to make the switch to solar. EnergySage provides a free online tool that helps consumers compare quotes from vetted contractors. This allows homeowners to make the best decision for solar panel installation and could save them up to $10,000.

The leaders behind the inspired wastewater project were excited about the potential.

"The solar canopy not only helps reduce our energy costs and environmental footprint, but it also enhances the performance of our wastewater treatment facility in ways that benefit the entire community," said Kyle Willman, the facility's superintendent.

Lou Maltezos, a senior executive at Ameresco, added, "This solar canopy project is a great example of how innovative energy solutions can deliver meaningful economic benefits and support essential city infrastructure."

