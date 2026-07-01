Massachusetts small businesses can get free energy checkups as Mass Save expands Main Streets

In Massachusetts, the sponsors of Mass Save, a program that helps homeowners, businesses, and communities reduce energy use and switch to cleaner heating options, have announced that they will continue the 2026 Main Streets initiative.

The initiative connects small business owners across the state to ways to reduce operating costs and energy use through efficient technologies.

What's happening?

According to an announcement reported by Watertown News, since the program began in 2020, thousands of small businesses across more than 100 communities have taken part. The program sends energy specialists into selected Massachusetts communities to work with small-business owners on practical ways to reduce energy use and improve building performance.

Stephanie Terach, Energy Efficiency Manager at utility provider Eversource, said in the announcement that the initiative is intended to make upgrades easier for businesses that may not have the time or money to navigate the process on their own.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our local economies, and by making energy efficiency upgrades more accessible and affordable, we can help business owners take steps to strengthen their operations while reducing waste," Terach said.

The announcement explained that the no-cost, no-obligation assessments can identify opportunities such as insulation and air sealing, improved lighting, occupancy sensors, programmable thermostats, and refrigeration controls.

Why does it matter?

For many small businesses, energy bills are among the constant expenses that are difficult to avoid and easy to overlook until costs begin to pile up.

Even relatively modest changes, such as more efficient lighting or stronger weatherization, can lead to meaningful monthly savings, especially for businesses operating on thin margins.

Lower operating costs can help neighborhood businesses remain stable, preserve jobs, and reduce pressure to pass higher costs on to customers. A free assessment can also uncover issues that might otherwise go unnoticed, including wasted heating or cooling, outdated fixtures, or inefficient equipment.

Mass Save program results cited in the announcement show the entire program has produced more than $3.6 billion in total benefits for the state and avoided about 4.4 million lifetime tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

Cutting wasted energy remains one of the fastest ways to reduce pollution while also making buildings less expensive to operate.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.