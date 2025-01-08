Experts sound the alarm over growing threat that aims to 'intimidate' and 'silence' critics: 'Not to be feared ... [but] to be fought'

"We should now be operating at a stage where people feel more able to speak out."

Pro-dirty-energy groups are filing lawsuits against environmental activists in an attempt to silence the truth and delay climate action.

As DeSmog reported, there has been a surge in Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs) throughout Europe. SLAPPs aim to silence people who speak out about the impacts of dirty energy pollution and fight for the greater public good.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation collaborated on a report that revealed 1,049 of these types of lawsuits between 2010 and 2023. Environmental issues are the second-most-targeted topic of these lawsuits, followed only by corruption.

SLAPPs have been surging in 41 countries across Europe due to the efforts of Big Oil, Big Agriculture, and corporate interest groups. They are stifling the crucial voices of environmental and climate protection advocates who want to hold dirty energy contributors accountable for their actions.

Some companies behind the SLAPP lawsuits include Shell, the Ikwezi Coal Mining Company, and Eni, an Italian oil and gas company, per DeSmog.

This report is concerning because it is more important than ever to expose big corporations' planet-damaging actions and do what is best for our people and the planet.

SLAPP lawsuits are especially disturbing because the goal isn't necessarily to win a case but rather to deter activists and intimidate them into silence. Through unnecessary and unfounded legal action, they also drain the financial resources of volunteer-based activist organizations, which have limited resources for attorney fees.

Lauren Regan, director of litigation and advocacy at the Civil Liberties Defense Center, told DeSmog the laws aim to "intimidate, silence, and suppress public debate."

Fortunately, anti-SLAPP coalitions are working to protect against these ruthless lawsuits and demonstrate they "are not to be feared; they are to be fought," as DeSmog puts it.

As an individual, you can contribute to the greater global good by educating yourself about critical climate issues and sharing what you learn with family, friends, and your community. Normalizing these discussions in daily conversations inspires others to advocate for the future of our planet and take local action despite powerful coalitions that prioritize profits and spread misinformation.

According to Environmental Health News, "Increased awareness and stronger protections against these lawsuits are critical for maintaining democratic freedoms and accelerating climate action."

"We should now be operating at a stage where people feel more able to speak out," Charlie Holt, European lead at Global Climate Legal Defense, told DeSmog.

