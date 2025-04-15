Shopper baffled after receiving strange shipment from major entertainment brand: 'They ran out of envelopes'

These business practices could lead to higher operational costs that get passed on to consumers.

A shopper who ordered a collectible from a major entertainment company received their merchandise in an unexpected state.

What's happening?

In Reddit's r/EgregiousPackaging community, the shopper shared four photos of how their item arrived from Skybound Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

All seemed to be OK in the first image of a nondescript cardboard box. However, the second photo revealed a thick layer of plastic air wrap filling most of the box.

The third image showed the only piece of merch in the comparatively oversized box was an enamel pin from the comic Ava's Demon — roughly half the size of a Lego Stormtrooper sitting next to it in the fourth and final photo.

"They ran out of envelopes," one commenter quipped after the OP expressed astonishment.

Why is this important?

When companies use oversized packaging, their merchandise takes up more room than needed on trucks, leading to higher operational costs and — if the vehicle runs on gas — more asthma-linked tailpipe pollution associated with increased transport needs.

And while cardboard boxes are biodegradable, manufacturing them requires water and energy and can contribute to deforestation, threatening biodiversity essential for healthy ecosystems. The good news is that cardboard boxes have a high recycling rate. According to the American Forest and Paper Association, the rate was above 93% in 2022.

However, the same can't be said for plastic — a material usually derived from polluting dirty fuels. In fact, a report from Greenpeace concluded that most plastics are unrecyclable, with recycling rates dropping to as low as 5% in 2021 after peaking at 9.5% in 2014.

Is Skybound Entertainment doing anything about this?

The unfortunate boxing situation could've been a one-off based on supply chain issues or a need for new employee training.

The Cool Down couldn't find any information about sustainability goals on the Skybound Entertainment website, which sells a variety of comics and books, apparel, games, and collectibles.

More broadly, Market Decipher estimates that the collectibles market is projected to balloon from $484.6 billion in 2024 to more than $1 trillion by 2033.

While new merchandise will certainly enter the fray — which means resource and energy consumption — collectibles also have significant value in secondhand shops and on secondary platforms such as eBay, and that might make them less likely to end up in landfills.

What can be done about packaging waste more broadly?

Reducing harmful waste may begin with businesses, but our consumption habits and the way we deal with the aftermath of less-than-ideal packaging choices also play a part.

One Redditor encouraged the OP to "look on the brightside" because they got a free box out of the exchange — which could be useful for storage, moving, or as compost in a garden.

If you are unable to repurpose an unwanted piece of packaging, TerraCycle is one free resource that can help you find ways to recycle even challenging items.

Supporting brands that use plastic-free packaging and choosing plastic-free alternatives for everyday products also communicates to companies that it's good for their businesses to invest in more eco-friendly solutions.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.