Sisters defy stereotypes to carry on family legacy with successful recycling business

"There are still people … surprised to see that we are two women."

Two sisters are reshaping recycling and carrying on a family legacy.

Around 40 years ago, in southern Arizona, two immigrants from Mexico created Recyco, a recycling company. Now, sisters Bélgica Macías and Vanessa Gallego Luján are recycling waste while making a big difference in their community.

Unfortunately, a large percentage of recyclable waste is lost to landfills, where perfectly good clothing, furniture, appliances, and other materials are buried rather than reused, taking up space and contributing to the release of air pollution. The sisters want to change that.

Recyco "processes between 5,000 and 6,000 tons of materials and metals, including aluminum, copper, and steel, across two sites in Tucson," the Latin American Post reported. "They also acquire unused appliances, keeping bulky items from ending up in the municipal landfill."

Their work has a tangible impact on their community and the environment. Recycling metals reduces the need to mine raw materials, which conserves resources, reduces energy use, and prevents pollution and land degradation.

Additionally, by recycling appliances, the sisters are also reducing bigger waste items in landfills.

Beyond the scrapyard, their commitment extends into their community. Recyco works with local schools to educate students on the importance of recycling. They also work with local environmental organizations to promote responsible recycling habits.

Despite their hard work, to some, recycling and waste management are jobs for men.

"There are still people who ask, 'Where is the boss?' or 'Where is the owner?' and they are surprised to see that we are two women who own the company," Macías said, per Latin American Post.

Still, they won't let prejudices stop them from staying true to the mission that their parents began more than 40 years ago.

If you're inspired to make a difference in your own community, find ways to take local action. Responsible recycling habits start at home.

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