This innovative beer is made out of sewage — and people are coming back for seconds: 'It changes the mindset'

"I seriously couldn't tell this was made of toilet water."

In a groundbreaking move toward sustainability, a company in Singapore has introduced NEWBrew, a unique beer crafted from recycled sewage water. This innovation is a collaboration between the country's national water agency and local craft brewery Brewerkz. First unveiled at a water conference in 2018, NEWBrew went on sale in supermarkets in April 2022.

Euronews reported NEWBrew uses NEWater, Singapore's brand of drinking water recycled from sewage.

Singapore is one of the most densely populated countries with a natural water source, and it has long been a leader in water management. While drinking treated wastewater could seem a bit gross to an outsider, it's quite common among Singaporeans. Back in 2002, Singapore's prime minister was photographed drinking NEWater, per Euronews, thus normalizing its use.

The process to make NEWater involves three treatment stages: microfiltration, reverse osmosis, and ultraviolet disinfection. This method not only ensures a safe and pure product but also addresses the pressing worldwide issue of water scarcity.

By transforming wastewater into a consumable product, Singapore significantly reduces the volume of waste requiring treatment and disposal. This approach not only conserves water but also minimizes the environmental impact associated with traditional waste management practices.

The success of NEWBrew has played a pivotal role in shifting public perception about recycled water. "I seriously couldn't tell this was made of toilet water," said one supermarket customer. "I don't mind having it if it was in the fridge. I mean, it tastes just like beer, and I like beer."

Wee-Tuck Tan, manager of Brewerkz, said he believes the beer has shifted how some in Singapore view NEWater. "They think it tastes funny," he said. "When put into a beer, it changes the mindset. Most people can't tell the difference."

The broader implications of this technology extend to human health and environmental benefits. Efficient water recycling can lead to monetary savings and reduces the strain on natural water resources, which mitigates the risk of water shortages — especially in drought-prevalent areas. There is also belief that by reducing the transportation of water, water quality in ecosystems can improve, thus aiding biodiversity.

As environmental concerns around water become more pressing, sustainable solutions like NEWBrew are not just desirable but essential.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.