US consumers push to ban dynamic pricing as record profits, thin options fuel outrage

Consumers have noticed that basic services feel more expensive — and less respectful — than ever.

That frustration is now fueling a push to rein in dynamic pricing and other hard-to-avoid fees.

What happened?

As The Guardian detailed, Marie Duggan, an economic historian, was in Oaxaca, Mexico, when Delta quoted her $1,200 to switch her return flight so she could go to Phoenix rather than San Francisco.

Instead of paying, she assembled a different route: a $250 Aeromexico flight to Hermosillo and then a $59 overnight bus ride across the U.S.-Mexico border.

She said the trip left her "exhausted," but she still preferred that to paying Delta.

"Ha! You think I have no choice, but I know that there is a bus," she told the publication about her thoughts when Delta relayed the expected charge. "So I will slip out of your grasp."

Delta told The Guardian it uses "dynamic ticket prices" with "clear rules that determine pricing based on objective details."

Why does it matter?

Corporate profits after tax climbed to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $3.9 trillion in the first quarter of 2026, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics cited by The Guardain. The outlet also pointed to American Customer Satisfaction Index figures that said customer complaints rose 16% during that period.

Decades of mergers have narrowed options in airlines, broadband, groceries, and telecom. When a handful of corporations dominate essential services, families can pay more, local businesses have a tougher time competing, and communities lose the ability to choose affordable, reliable options.

"Asking why [companies] went 'bad' is like asking why a company that sells reasonably priced goods on the near side of the TSA checkpoint is charging $15 for water on the far side of the TSA checkpoint," author Cory Doctorow said, comparing the situation to an airport. "It's not because they're evil; it's because you can't go anywhere else to buy your water."

Across 24 states, bipartisan lawmakers have introduced 40 bills this year aimed at curbing "surveillance pricing," in which companies use personal data to tailor prices, and lawsuits are also challenging the practice.

What are people saying?

"The incredible exponential growth in efforts to contain dynamic pricing suggests we may be reaching a tipping point," said Lindsay Owens of the Groundwork Collaborative, per The Guardian.

Michael Mooney, a Michigan resident who said he had trouble canceling his Spectrum service, said, "I would jump to another company in a heartbeat, but ... there is no alternative company where I live. ... What a racket. I thought regional monopolies were illegal."

Susan Weinstock of the Consumer Federation of America said states are "really taking up the mantle on this and doing great work" on junk-fee and pricing rules.

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