'Almost coats the back of your throat': Neighbors sue Sherwin-Williams over fumes they say make them sick

"It's so bad you can taste it."

A new lawsuit is bringing renewed scrutiny to a Sherwin-Williams manufacturing plant in Rochester, Pennsylvania, after nearby residents said chemical fumes from the facility have become impossible to ignore.

Neighbors who live near the plant say the odor has worked its way into daily life and, in some cases, allegedly left them feeling sick inside their own homes.

What's happening?

CBS News Pittsburgh reported that the focus is on a Sherwin-Williams coatings plant in Rochester that makes products later shipped by truck to distributors and blending facilities.

Now, dozens of homeowners in the area are pushing back, arguing in a new federal lawsuit that fumes coming from the site are hazardous and disruptive.

One resident, Lynn Goettman, described the smell as "a very strong chemical odor" that "almost coats the back of your throat."

In late January, the Department of Environmental Protection issued a violation saying the plant still had not installed a thermal oxidizer, a device meant to destroy harmful volatile compounds, or VOCs. These compounds can contribute to poor air quality and are often associated with strong industrial chemical odors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Why is it important?

The lawsuit claims the alleged odors are so severe that residents cannot fully enjoy their homes. Plaintiffs said the odor is "so bad you can taste it" and alleged that it has caused nausea, vomiting, and headaches.

In this case, neighbors say they have had to change how they live to avoid the fumes. Goettman told CBS that her household now relies on whole-house air conditioning and no longer opens the windows, a costly short-term remedy for a major public health hazard.

What's being said?

Goettman said she and others are considering joining the lawsuit "to see if some type of ramification can be made to improve it, improve the odor of the atmosphere around here."

For its part, Sherwin-Williams previously said through a spokesperson that it was working to address the issues with the DEP, though there is no current statement regarding the new lawsuit.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.