Crocheter shares serious concern after discovering item sold by fashion brand: '[It] ruins the point'

Fast-fashion giant Shein should not be your go-to source for yarn if you're a responsible crafter.

That's the opinion of expert crocheter and knitter Aspen (@made.in.the.moment). In a TikTok video, they describe how they're disappointed but not surprised that Shein is selling yarn, given its unethical business practices.

Aspen explains how Shein adds an insane number of new fashion items to its website each year compared to rival fast-fashion brands. They also screenshot news coverage about Shein's worker exploitation and waste.

"There's definitely a huge variety in the sustainability of yarn production, but I think we can all agree that Shein is not the place to go," they say in the video.



Alternatively, crafters can find similarly priced (yet more ethically and sustainably sourced) yarn from other retailers and even secondhand stores.

Known for its quick turnouts of trendy, low-cost clothing, Shein is a massive contributor to waste and pollution. The company uses cheap materials derived from dirty energy production that releases harmful chemicals into the air.

Because of their low quality, Shein garments quickly end up in landfills, where they make pollution issues even worse.

As Aspen highlights, this is on top of Shein's devastating labor practices, which result in employees stuck in unsafe, low-wage conditions across a network of workshops.

Fellow TikTokers were appalled to discover that Shein sells yarn and offered suggestions about where to find sustainable yarn instead.

"Shein clothes have been proven to have lead, etc. in them," one commented. "Can just imagine what the yarn has in it."

"Seeing crochet items on fast fashion sites breaks me," wrote another. "But I know that is just the tip of the iceberg."

One more suggested: "I bet Super Saver yarn is literally the same price point, too."

"Knitting with shein yarn ruins the point of slow and conscious clothes making yourself," another commenter pointed out.

