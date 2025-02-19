  • Business Business

Billionaire calls for investigation into two popular online shopping platforms: 'It's a real worry'

"There should be a government inquiry."

by Laurelle Stelle
"There should be a government inquiry."

Photo Credit: iStock

The rise of online shopping has resulted in the creation of ultra-cheap retailers like Shein and Temu that ship products from overseas. While these options look like a good way for consumers to save money, there are hidden dangers to people and the planet.

Australian billionaire Gerry Harvey recently called out the companies for their activities and suggested that the country's government should look into their impact, Pedestrian reports.

What's happening?

As Pedestrian acknowledged, Harvey isn't exactly impartial. He is co-founder and chair of Harvey Norman, a leading retailer in Australia, making Temu and Shein his competitors.

However, that doesn't mean he doesn't have a point.

"[Shein and Temu] are a . . . pariah, it's a very difficult situation for Australian retailers to combat," Harvey told the Nightly in January. "They never pay any tax here, they don't employ anyone. There should be a government inquiry into it as to what ramifications are there and whether they should or shouldn't do something about it. It's a real worry, do you let it just go or not; I think it's worth an investigation."

Why does it matter if Shein and Temu sell cheap goods?

One of the reasons these retailers are able to offer goods so cheaply is the lack of safety and quality standards being applied to their products.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Pedestrian cited the examples of "croissant lamps" that turned out to be actual croissants coated in resin, highly flammable children's clothing that resulted in severe burns for one 8-year-old wearer, and a vial of human blood found in a shipment — all dangerous or damaging situations for the buyers.

Another factor in the price? The heavy exploitation of workers, including the use of child labor. Shein and Temu may have raked in a combined 3 billion Australian dollars (about $1.89 billion) in sales last year, per Pedestrian, but a BBC investigation revealed Shein's workers are overworked, underpaid, and kept in unhealthy conditions to keep costs low.

Meanwhile, the way these companies churn out ton after ton of low-quality products, meant to be bought on a whim and thrown away just as easily, is a driver behind overconsumption and pollution, which costs consumers far more than they save while damaging the planet we all live on. The problem has been extensively discussed when it comes to fast fashion, for example.

Do you think America has a plastic waste problem?

Definitely 👍

Only in some areas 🫤

Not really 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done about Shein and Temu?

It's not clear whether the Australian government will investigate these companies, but it might take a page from France's book. The European nation has recently passed a bill that would tax these products up to 10 euros (about $10) per item to offset the damage they do to the environment.

As an individual, you can also help fight exploitation and pollution by choosing eco-friendly brands to support, or buy clothes and other items secondhand.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x