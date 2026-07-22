Shein wins Hong Kong IPO approval, setting up a high-stakes debut at up to $50 billion

It also revives questions about the real cost of cheap clothes.

Shein has reportedly cleared a major hurdle in its long-running push to go public, securing approval from Hong Kong's listing committee for an initial public offering, Reuters reported.

The development sets the stage for what could become one of the city's biggest and most closely watched listings in years while also renewing scrutiny of the environmental and human costs linked to the fast-fashion giant's business model.

What happened?

According to three people familiar with the matter cited by Reuters, Hong Kong's listing committee has approved Shein's bid to pursue an IPO. Those sources said the company is seeking a valuation in the range of $40 billion to $50 billion.

That would still make for an enormous stock market debut, even though it is far below the roughly $100 billion valuation Shein commanded in a 2022 private funding round.

Before focusing on Hong Kong, Shein had pursued listings in both New York and London, but each effort became stuck in regulatory review. An Asian debut would therefore give the retailer another path to the public markets after those earlier attempts fell short.

The company is also facing pressure from new parcel fees in Europe, which are weighing on sales growth and profits for a business built on sending large volumes of inexpensive clothing directly to consumers.

Why does it matter?

The deal could become a gauge of how much investor enthusiasm remains for a huge consumer IPO tied to fast fashion, even as criticism intensifies around waste, pollution, and labor conditions.

Fast fashion has become a symbol of overproduction, with massive amounts of cheaply made clothing pushed into the market at breakneck speed and often worn only a handful of times before being thrown away. That cycle can contribute to water contamination from dyes and textile processing, air pollution from manufacturing and shipping, and growing mountains of landfill waste.

There are also long-standing concerns about the labor behind ultracheap apparel. When prices are pushed lower and lower, workers and suppliers can end up absorbing the pressure, raising questions about exploitative practices throughout supply chains.

The low sticker price can also be misleading. Cheap garments often wear out quickly, lose their shape, or fall apart, meaning consumers may ultimately spend more replacing them than they would by buying fewer, better-made items.

What can I do?

Cost per wear can be a better measure than the lowest upfront price. A shirt that lasts for years is often a better value than one that needs replacing after only a few washes.

Shopping secondhand, swapping clothes with friends, renting occasionwear, and repairing everyday basics can also help reduce waste while saving money. Even buying fewer trend-driven pieces and sticking with versatile staples can make a meaningful difference for your budget.

If you are interested in the financial side of the story, it is also worth remembering that buzzy IPOs can be volatile. Consumers and investors alike may want to look beyond the hype and consider profitability pressures, regulation, and reputational risks.

Hong Kong's approval may move Shein nearer to a major market debut, but it also revives questions about the real cost of cheap clothes — for workers, for communities, and for shoppers who may end up spending more over time.

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