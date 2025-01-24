  • Business Business

Bicycle brand launches shape-shifting electric tricycle: 'Not too heavy ... to ride comfortably and easily'

This trike is opening the door for more people to join the EV movement.

by Antonella Gina Fleitas
Photo Credit: Mooncool

The new Mooncool TK1 electric trike may be a sign that the EV industry is beginning to understand what many people want: eco-friendly short-distance traveling solutions that are more stable and versatile than bikes but more accessible than cars. 

The Mooncool trike is one of the latest innovations in the EV space. Its main selling point is its versatility: This trike comes with wide, 3-inch fat tires that can handle both city streets and off-road trails. The three-wheel design makes balancing easier than it would be with a bike, whether you're a beginner or an experienced rider.

It's also powerful. With a 500-watt motor (peaking at 750W) and a 48-volt removable battery, it offers a range of 35 to 60 miles per charge. That depends on whether you pedal or use throttle-only mode. Either way, the ride is smooth and quiet. 

Most importantly, electric vehicles like this trike help cut down on pollution and reduce our reliance on fossil fuels. 

While making batteries has an environmental cost, EVs still come out ahead compared to gas-powered vehicles. The clean energy transition requires about 27 million tons of minerals, but we currently extract 15 billion — yes, billion — tons of fossil fuels annually. EVs aren't perfect, but they're a step toward reducing the massive environmental damage caused by fossil fuel extraction. 

But here's the bigger picture: This trike is opening the door for more people to join the EV movement. It's affordable, easy to use, and built for those shorter trips that make up so much of our daily routines. It's the best combination of power, versatility, accessibility (no license required), and style, all while also keeping its status as one of the most affordable EV options.

Customer reviews so far are a mix of good vibes and criticism. 

Some Reddit users have focused their attention on the fact that the trike arrives mostly assembled and how the motor is even more powerful than they expected. 

A review published by CleanTechnica focused on more practical aspects, such as the following: "The trike is not too heavy, battery and all, to ride comfortably and easily." 

However, not everyone has been satisfied. For example, one customer reported the trike would suddenly stop working while riding, and after a week of waiting for customer service, they were given a fix that only helped for a short while. Seemingly, there may be the occasional quality control issue, so a warranty could be important.

Overall, most reviews so far have been very positive, and it does not seem the issues the above customer reported have been widespread.  

Curious about electric vehicles? Check out TCD's starter's guide to making the switch and discover how easy it can be to go electric.

