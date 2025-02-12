Daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. calls out rapper over disturbing images: 'Please delete'

When paying homage to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many people post quotes of his, particularly from his historic "I Have a Dream" speech. However, this year, to honor the civil rights activist, rapper Sexyy Red shared something much different.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, she tweeted an artificial intelligence-created photo of herself and King holding hands and gazing into each other's eyes.

Bernice King, the youngest daughter of the late King, called out the post, tweeting: "This is intentionally distasteful, dishonoring, deplorable, and disrespectful to my family and my father, who is not here to respond himself because he was assassinated for working for your civil and human rights and to end war and poverty.

"Please delete."

In response, Sexyy Red took the image down and tweeted an apology: "You ain't wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies. Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent."

While Bernice King accepted her apology, the image Sexyy Red posted is an excellent example of how AI can fall short and harm individuals.

AI may have benefits, such as increasing food security or saving birds from wind turbines. However, fails such as this one show how businesses responsible for leveraging AI can make the experience of online users worse. Add to that the fact that AI companies consume significant amounts of natural resources, including water, to power up their products, and user experiences offline get worse, too.

Some countries' grids are even being strained by AI use. There are also concerns that AI-based solutions for handling wildlife could cause harm to animals instead.

And though this AI fail may have seemed harmless, there's a lesson to be learned, as Bernice King wrote in her tweet accepting Sexyy Red's apology, "I earnestly wish that people would imagine what it would feel like to see their deceased, murdered father repurposed for party fliers, unjust legislation, etc."

