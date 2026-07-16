Seattle creator thrifts Lollapalooza outfits at Goodwill and skips one-weekend fast fashion

She wanted to stop purchasing festival clothes she would wear once and then get rid of.

Festival season often brings the temptation to buy trendy outfits for a single weekend, even though you might never wear them again.

But for one Seattle thrifter preparing for Lollapalooza, a quick trip to Goodwill was an easy way to stay stylish without breaking the bank or producing a ton of textile waste.

What's happening?

Ahead of the four-day music festival in Chicago, Ashley Nicole (@ashy.nicolee) filmed her visit to Goodwill after realizing she still had "zero" outfits lined up.

She then showed viewers the haul she was able to collect for $50.

She framed the trip around a personal rule, saying she wanted to stop purchasing festival clothes she would wear once and then get rid of.

That meant limiting herself to items she "really, really, really" wanted and expected to keep using after the festival.

She searched through boots, dresses, skirts, and tops, noting that Goodwill can be "so hit or miss" even though this specific store had recently "been slaying."

Her total came to $50, and the prices were clearly part of the story.

However, she wasn't entirely convinced by some of the prices, particularly a pair of used boots the store was asking $20 for.

Why does it matter?

Festival season has become a major moment for fast fashion, with shoppers often nudged toward ultra-cheap clothing designed for photos and little else.

In many cases, those pieces are worn for just a single weekend before being tossed aside or forgotten, fueling unnecessary waste and overconsumption.

Thrifting offers a practical alternative. Buying secondhand can help shoppers save money on clothing, avoid the premium attached to trend-driven items, and sometimes uncover high-quality or unusual pieces at a steep discount.

Even in this case, where the creator felt Goodwill's prices were unusually high, she still managed to put together several possible outfits for far less than retail prices.

Rather than chasing a perfectly curated haul, Ashley Nicole focused on what fit her style, what might actually be comfortable, and what she would realistically wear again.

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