US government sparks backlash with controversial change that could wreak havoc on ocean: 'The stakes are really high'

A new U.S. rule — celebrated by some, feared by others — could soon allow heavy machinery to scrape mineral-rich rocks from the ocean floor, permanently altering parts of the deep sea that scientists say barely recover once disturbed.

What's happening?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently finalized a rule designed to speed up approvals for seabed mining, according to The New York Times. Within days, The Metals Company — a seabed mining startup — filed a new application seeking to double the size of its proposed mining area.

Deep-sea mining involves removing mineral nodules from the ocean floor, which is often miles below the surface. It has not been done commercially yet, but the new rule could change that. Scientists caution that once industrial activity begins, parts of the seabed could be permanently altered before anyone fully understands what lies beneath.

Beth Orcutt, vice president of research at the Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences in Maine, said the rule "removes the ability to ensure effective protection of the marine environment" and added that "the stakes are really high if we get it wrong."

Why is this concerning?

What happens on the ocean floor doesn't stay there. Scientists warn that disturbing deep-sea ecosystems can ripple outward, affecting fisheries, water quality, and the coastal communities that depend on them.

Many deep-sea species grow slowly and reproduce infrequently, meaning damage can last for decades. When sediment clouds spread across the sea floor, they can disrupt food webs that support fish populations further up the chain — the same populations many fishing towns rely on to survive.

That risk comes as oceans are already under pressure from pollution and overuse. Previous reporting has shown that human activity already strains marine ecosystems, leaving coastal communities with fewer buffers when something goes wrong. Adding industrial mining to that mix raises concerns that short-term gains could come with long-term costs for people whose livelihoods are tied to the sea.

What's being done about it?

The rule has sparked pushback from marine scientists, environmental groups, and some policymakers, many of whom are calling for stronger safeguards or a pause until more research is completed. Several countries have backed international efforts to delay deep-sea mining until its impacts are better understood.

At the same time, new tools such as environmental DNA sampling allow scientists to detect ocean life from genetic traces in seawater, shedding light on deep-sea biodiversity in regions that could be affected by mining.

For individuals, support doesn't have to be abstract. Staying informed, supporting local conservation efforts, and engaging in community advocacy can help advance policies that protect both oceans and the people who depend on them.

