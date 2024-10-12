Shopper baffled after noticing dramatic decline in quality of Scrub Daddy product: 'I can't believe how quickly this is disintegrating'

"It's so sad as they used to be my favorite."

A consumer devoted to Scrub Daddy's social media-famous sponges shared their dismay after discovering the shelf life of their purchases had drastically declined, leading one person to speculate the brand's new partnership may be playing a role.

What's happening?

In the r/CleaningTips community, a Redditor revealed how their usually durable Scrub Daddy sponges were shredding at an alarming rate, leading them to ask, "What's going on?"

"Bought new scrub daddies a couple months ago. This is what's left in the sink today after washing about 5 mugs," the original poster wrote, sharing an image of their sink filled with blue particles from their partially intact smiley face sponge.

"I can't believe how quickly this is disintegrating," they explained. "I'm having to pick pieces out of the sink every time I wash up. My old scrub daddy lasted literally years! Has anyone else noticed the new ones being significantly worse quality??"

One commenter confirmed they once had a Scrub Daddy that lasted years but suggested the newer ones on the market aren't quite the same after household cleaning brand Cif (owned by Unilever) announced its partnership with Scrub Daddy in 2023.

"Their quality has gone down like crazy!" another person agreed. "It's so sad as they used to be my favorite sponges."

Why is this concerning?

While Scrub Daddy says on its website that the normal lifespan of its sponges is around two weeks, the reported decrease in quality could lead consumers to shell out more money for replacements — which in turn contributes to increased resource consumption.

It's unclear whether Cif has altered the composition of Scrub Daddy products, but according to Design Life-Cycle, the original Scrub Daddies were made from a patented type of plastic derived from petroleum, a highly polluting dirty fuel.

Is Scrub Daddy doing anything to reduce waste?

The company explains in its product FAQs that tests are ongoing to determine whether its Scrub Daddies are biodegradable, but it notes they aren't recyclable.

The original Scrub Daddy blog states that the company is committed to sustainability, with the sponges non-toxic and produced with "eco-friendly manufacturing processes" — something Design Life-Cycle's finds call into question given the use of dirty fuels.

Happily, the brand does encourage consumers to repurpose their old Scrub Daddies, giving them "a second life of cleaning" in the garage, backyard, or bathroom.

What can be done to reduce household waste?

As one commenter highlighted, finding alternatives to plastic-based sponges is a savvy household move, eliminating the potential for toxic microplastic contamination.

Moreover, a two-pack of affordable zero-waste sponges could last as long as 20 disposable ones, which means you'll be spending less money on cleaning supplies.

"Bamboo scrubby brush," one commenter suggested.

Other durable, long-lasting plastic-free products include silicon Stasher bags and containers (in place of single-use sandwich bags). More broadly, there are also numerous money-saving, waste-reducing hacks to repurpose empty glass jars for food prep and storage.

