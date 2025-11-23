Officials enact controversial ban on common behavior in public spaces: 'Good luck with that'

Scottsdale, Arizona, is taking a big step to keep public spaces cleaner and healthier, KPNX reported.

The city recently updated its smoking rules to include e-cigarettes and vape pens, showing a strong commitment to protecting residents and visitors.

"By including electronic smoking devices in the city's definition of smoking, we are closing gaps in the law and providing clear protections for residents and visitors," said interim city attorney Luis Santaella.

The new ordinance, approved by the city council last month, bans the use of e-cigarettes and vape pens in several public areas. These include enclosed spaces such as shopping centers, theaters, bars, and restaurants as well as city-owned facilities such as bus stops, playgrounds, swimming pools, and stadiums.

Smoking is also prohibited within 50 feet of public schools. Individuals who violate the rules can face fines ranging from $100 to $300, and other civil violations can reach up to $2,500.

These changes are more than just rules on paper. By limiting where people can smoke and vape, the city is helping reduce exposure to harmful chemicals for everyone, including children and seniors.

FROM OUR PARTNER Switch to T-Mobile in just 15 minutes — and get a free phone with no trade-in needed The era of compromises is over. With T-Mobile, getting a brand-new phone is finally simple — and it only takes 15 minutes per line to switch over. With Easy Switch, you’ll get customized insights and recommendations about what plan is right for you. Plus, once you make the switch, your new phone is eligible for same-day delivery. Learn more

Cleaner public spaces also make parks, bus stops, and playgrounds more welcoming, creating a safer, healthier environment for daily life.

The vaping industry, while popular, has been linked to negative health effects, particularly in young people.

Many disposable vapes contain harmful chemicals and nicotine, which can impact developing brains. On top of that, disposable vaping devices create a significant environmental burden. Single-use plastics, toxic e-waste, and improper disposal of lithium batteries contribute to pollution and pose hazards to wildlife.

These issues show how vaping affects not just personal health but the broader environment, emphasizing why rules like Scottsdale's matter.

By expanding its smoking laws, Scottsdale is taking an important step toward protecting both public health and the environment. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy cleaner, safer spaces, while the city sends a clear message that health and safety are a top priority.

With these new rules and fines, the community is better equipped to enjoy public areas without worry.

Public reactions on Facebook have been mixed, with some calling it "a win," while others are more skeptical, saying: "Good luck with that."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.