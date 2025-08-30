Community calls out misguided theory about electricity supply: 'You simply aren't understanding'

Scotland finds itself at the heart of a spirited online debate after a Reddit user questioned the value of the country's wind energy output.



A post titled "Green energy, is it a scam?" ignited conversations in the r/Scotland subreddit when the resident lamented that, despite massive wind production, locals still face high energy bills — a paradox that, according to the user, "feels more like we've been sold a story."

They wrote, "How is it cheaper to produce the stuff here, but more expensive for locals to actually use it?" pointing to both steep prices and visual impacts from turbines.

Yet these concerns misunderstand how energy infrastructure and economics work. In 2023, Scotland exported around 15.9 terawatt-hours of electricity in net — worth approximately £1.5 billion (or more than $2 million) — to the rest of the U.K., as The Orkney News noted.

In fact, as The Progress Playbook detailed, renewables generated the equivalent of 113% of Scotland's electricity consumption in 2022.

The reason locals don't automatically enjoy cheaper rates is not due to inefficacy of wind, but the country's outdated grid architecture.

According to The Herald of Scotland, remote wind farms in the north often generate more power than local networks can handle, which leads to "curtailment," where operators are paid not to produce electricity to prevent overloads.

Despite this excess, households still pay steeply because the grid requires ready backup, which adds to the cost and complexity.

Even so, the future looks positive. Scotland recently approved the world's largest offshore wind farm, Berwick Bank, which is expected to power 6 million homes, create thousands of jobs, and add economic value. This, along with needed investments into grid modernization, promises to drive long-term affordability and reliability.



Commenters on the post were quick to correct the original poster.

"This is borderline conspiracy theory nonsense that is based on you simply not understanding what is happening," said one user.

"What you're describing is not to do with the cost of renewables," another user chimed in. "The tariffs that are set for electricity are expensive because they are benchmarked to weight whatever is the most expensive between gas and whatever else."

"You simply aren't understanding how the grid works," added a third.

"Green Energy is not a con," answered another.

