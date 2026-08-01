2 guests say scorpions stung them at the same Las Vegas hotel

"I got up barefooted and walked around the bed and stepped on the scorpion."

At the same Las Vegas hotel, two travelers say they were stung by scorpions during separate stays — not only a painful experience, but also a critical health and safety issue.

The allegations are raising concerns about traveler safety in a city where even budget-friendly accommodations come with a basic expectation, as one attorney put it, that "It's got to be safe."

What happened?

Two guests have accused Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas of exposing them to scorpions during different stays, according to The Independent.

In Linda Culler's case, The Independent reported that she chose the hotel because it was inexpensive and close to Harry Reid International Airport. She later told KLAS that she was barefoot near the bed when she stepped on a scorpion.

"I got up barefooted and walked around the bed and stepped on the scorpion. And I knew immediately, it was on the side of my foot," Culler said.

KLAS reported that Culler said she could not walk for two days and later faced a hospital bill of more than $400 after seeking treatment back home in Montana. The outlet also said her foot swelled and that she developed a fever.

In a separate incident, Los Angeles guest Sulaiman Lutale was allegedly stung on the arm while staying at the hotel in May 2025, according to a KLAS report.

The incident became even more alarming after Lutale's roommate recorded video of the scorpion, which was identified as a bark scorpion, according to the report. Citing National Park Service information, The Independent said that this species is considered the most venomous scorpion in North America and that, in severe cases, its sting can be life-threatening to humans.

Why does it matter?

A scorpion sting can lead to unexpected medical bills, missed plans, lingering pain, severe health complications and anxiety over whether a room is safe. Even when symptoms are not life-threatening, they can still derail what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation or a work trip.

The incidents also highlight how human development can increase wildlife encounters. Las Vegas sits in desert habitat where scorpions naturally live, and as cities expand and people occupy more space, encounters with wild animals can become more common.

As a BBC Future report notes, human activity often plays a major role in bringing people and wildlife into closer contact.

Guests are paying for a controlled indoor environment — one that should have basic safety and precautions in place to ensure guests won't get stung by a venomous species that can even be potentially fatal.

Culler said she was still charged resort fees, adding, "I just don't think it's right. That they don't have to be accountable."

The case also follows another Las Vegas hotel-related scorpion complaint. Michael Farchi, a 62-year-old guest, filed a lawsuit after saying he was stung multiple times in the groin during a Christmas 2023 stay at the Venetian's Palazzo Tower, as previously reported by The Independent.

What's being done?

Attorney Brian Virag, whom The Independent identified as Lutale's lawyer from My Bed Bug Lawyer, said hotels are responsible for protecting guests from incidents like this.

"It doesn't matter how much you're spending for a hotel room or an accommodation. It's got to be safe," Virag told KLAS.

Culler, meanwhile, said she believes much stronger action should be taken.

"I think they should be shut down and totally gone through it, because it now has an infestation as far as I'm concerned," she said.

According to The Independent, the outlet attempted to reach Silver Sevens Hotel and Casino for comment on both incidents.

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