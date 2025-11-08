Major financial institution makes stunning announcement about its operations: 'We're proud'

Schroders has successfully flipped the switch to 100% renewable electricity — a move that keeps its global offices running entirely on clean, stable energy. Cointurk Finance shared that the global investment firm hit its clean energy goal a year ahead of schedule.

When it joined the Climate Group's RE100 in 2019, Schroders pledged to source all of its electricity from renewable sources by this year. With more than 70 offices worldwide, that was an ambitious goal. Yet the company managed to hit the target early, reaching the milestone in 2024.

Not only that, but it's also on the fast track to cutting up to 50% of heat-trapping gases from its own operations, energy use, and business travel by the end of the decade, based on its climate report.

To reach these goals, Schroders combines purchasing verified renewable power, using energy attribute certificates in challenging markets, on-site solar installations, and other impactful solutions.

At its Horsham campus in the United Kingdom, for example, more than 2,600 solar panels now produce 1.13 gigawatt-hours of electricity every year, meeting roughly 25% of the campus's energy needs.

For Schroders, initiatives like this mean lower energy costs and more pro-environment investments for clients. For everyone else, it means less pollution warming our planet and a step closer to a cleaner and safer future.

This matters more than ever. The World Meteorological Organization warned there's now a 70% chance that the average global temperature from 2025-2029 will temporarily exceed the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold — intensifying extreme weather events, melting glaciers, and raising sea levels at rates that threaten communities worldwide.

Schroders' progress is a welcome move to help curb those risks, and so are those of other organizations part of the larger wave of corporate environmental leadership.

The ING Group has pledged to stop financing oil and gas exploration and production, Sysco is rolling out electric semitrucks for its food deliveries, and Emirates completed its test flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel.

These efforts show that cleaner technology isn't just good for the planet — it can also be smart business. This aligns with initiatives from mainstream brands and financial institutions that cut pollution and invest in sustainable innovation.

As for Schroders, the company plans to maintain 100% renewable electricity and continue channeling capital into sustainable, durable businesses. Madeleine Cobb, global head of corporate sustainability at Schroders, said, per Cointurk Finance: "We're proud to have secured 100% of our corporate electricity supply from renewable sources in 2024."

