New restrictive law in popular vacation spot sparks battle within government: 'Certain provisions ... are in conflict'

Italy's government is taking action to protect renewable projects in Sardinia, appealing a regional law that threatened to halt green energy progress on the island, reported Reuters.

The Italian government recently appealed to the constitutional court against a December law passed by Sardinia's regional government. The regional law set unusually tight limits on renewable energy development and created what many saw as roadblocks to cleaner power generation.

This appeal marks an important step in the ongoing back-and-forth between Italy's central government and Sardinia over the future of clean energy. The national government's move could expedite affordable energy projects that reduce costs for residents while reducing air pollution.

According to a government statement, "Certain provisions of the regional law are in conflict with state and European legislation on energy and cultural and landscape heritage." The appeal also argues that Sardinia's rules violated the Italian constitution.

The regional law created extremely strict rules, including 7-kilometer buffer zones around natural, historic, or cultural sites.

"The law... introduces particularly restrictive rules - such as 7-kilometre buffer zones around assets considered of value for natural, historic or cultural reasons - making almost 100% of the regional territory unsuitable," explained Italian environmental organization Legambiente in a recent report.

Solar developers are especially concerned about the regional law's impact. Alleanza per il fotovoltaico, a group of solar developers working in Italy, said in a statement that the regional law targeted new projects and those already granted permits, setting a dangerous example for other regional administrations.

Sardinia's regional government claims it's trying to protect the island's landscape, agriculture, and tourism from what it calls "speculators" who buy cheap land for green projects only to resell them once approved.

Sardinia President Alessandra Todde, from the opposition Five Star Movement, has pushed back against the national government's appeal, stating that the regional administration will defend its position before the courts.

The situation mirrors similar resistance in Spain's Galicia region, where local officials have also opposed wind energy development.

