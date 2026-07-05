Sanlorenzo debuts its biggest superyacht ever, with a living tree and an underwater aquarium

There's even a reflecting pool built into one of the owner's suites.

A 239-foot Sanlorenzo superyacht is attracting attention not just for its scale but also for amenities that seem closer to those of a private resort than a conventional vessel.

Among the most talked-about details are a living tree that rises through two decks and an underwater aquarium.

The debut comes as communities grapple with rising pollution and climate-related pressures, making extreme luxury projects such as this seem sharply out of step with the environmental costs associated with life on the water.

What happened?

According to Robb Report, Virtuosity is the biggest yacht Sanlorenzo has launched in its 68-year history.

The boat is hull No. 2 in the shipyard's 74Steel line and follows the 236-foot Silver Fox, which launched in October.

After over four years of construction, Virtuosity emerged with the same basic configuration as its predecessor: a steel hull, an aluminum superstructure, and a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system.

Sanlorenzo says the ship introduces features "never seen before on a superyacht."

Those include a Ficus nitida spanning two decks, a glazed aquarium section in the hull, and a massive beach club the company calls an "ocean resort," per Robb Report.

Photos of the vessel show a design that leans into spectacle. The interiors were created by Studio Paolo Ferrari, the exterior was designed by Zuccon International Project, and the layout centers on "integrating nature," with skylights feeding the living tree and a reflecting pool built into one of the owner's suites.

Why does it matter?

Even with a hybrid diesel-electric system, a superyacht of this size requires an enormous amount of materials, energy, and fuel.

Coastal communities and marine ecosystems are already dealing with the effects of air pollution, warming oceans, and increasingly extreme weather — all of which are worsened by high-emission industries and lifestyles.

A living tree, an underwater viewing window, and a winter garden may evoke a sense of closeness to nature, but they do not change the fact that giant private vessels remain among the most resource-intensive forms of personal travel.

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