Sanctioned tanker hauling Russian fuel is likely leaking oil in protected waters off Oman

An aging "shadow fleet" is used to evade Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

A possible oil leak off Oman from a sanctioned tanker carrying Russian fuel shipments is raising environmental concerns. The tanker's owner remains silent.

This event underscored the risks posed by the aging "shadow fleet" used to evade Western sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Over several days, satellite imagery appears to show a slick spreading across a cove southwest of al-Qibliyyah island.

What happened?

Ship-tracking data reviewed by Reuters indicate that, before its latest voyage, the Caroline Bezengi loaded Russian oil in Novorossiysk; its last public Automatic Identification System signal was recorded off Yemen on June 11.

Images taken by Copernicus Sentinel-1 and Sentinel-2 from July 2 through July 13 appear to show a silver-and-gray slick in a protected marine area off Oman.

After examining the satellite images, three independent specialists told Reuters they believed the pictures likely showed a spill. Reuters also said it reviewed video showing the Caroline Bezengi off al-Qibliyyah island, but said it could not independently verify when that footage was recorded.

According to two maritime security sources, the tanker encountered problems June 8 near Yemen's southern port of Mukalla, and one of those sources confirmed the spill.

No cause has been established. The leak could have stemmed from a malfunction, damage from a possible Ukrainian attack on Russian-related tankers, or the conflict between the U.S. and Iran in the Gulf region.

Why does it matter?

Oil leaking into protected waters can quickly damage fragile marine ecosystems, pollute coastlines, and threaten species that depend on clean habitat to survive.

If the contamination spreads, it could also disrupt nearby fishing activity and hurt local economies that depend on healthy marine waters.

The incident is likely to intensify concerns about the shadow fleet Russia uses to move fuel despite sanctions. Because these ships are often older and less well-maintained, they face a greater risk of breakdowns and pollution. The European Union and Britain have already sanctioned the Caroline Bezengi over what they described as its role in carrying fuels from Russia.

What's being done?

Satellite monitoring has helped identify the potential spill. Public and commercial imagery tools can help detect possible environmental damage even when ships stop broadcasting their location.

Enforcement after a spill can be slow, especially when vessel ownership is difficult to untangle. Reuters said it could not reach Shanghai-based Rentoor Shipmanagement, identified in shipping databases as the vessel's owner, and that neither the Oman Maritime Security Centre nor Oman's Environment Authority responded to comment requests.

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