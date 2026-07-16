San Francisco clears a key hurdle in bid to take over PG&E's electric grid

"[It] would be so expensive that it would raise San Franciscans' electric rates for decades."

San Francisco cleared an important checkpoint last Thursday in its yearslong push to take control of the local electric grid from PG&E when the city's planning commission approved a required environmental impact report, keeping alive an effort to bring more of the city's power system under public ownership.

A unanimous vote kept that effort moving, even though it did not finalize any transaction, according to KQED.

What happened?

San Francisco's planning commission approved the final report required before a possible purchase of PG&E's electric grid assets in the city can go further.

The report must be completed before officials can make choices about whether to pursue a takeover.

Backers of the idea say cutting ties with the investor-owned utility could save residents millions of dollars. They argue the city could borrow more cheaply for infrastructure and avoid expenses tied to shareholder dividends, corporate taxes, and executive bonuses.

The push gained momentum after a December fire at a PG&E substation in the Mission District led to a major outage.

The utility has also faced years of criticism over aging infrastructure and its connection to deadly wildfires.

San Francisco has also asked the California Public Utilities Commission to determine the fair-market value of PG&E's electric assets.

The city put that figure at $3.4 billion in April, and PG&E is expected to respond in October.

Why does it matter?

Who owns the electric grid can affect monthly utility bills, outage response, infrastructure upgrades, and safety planning.

San Francisco says public ownership could lower costs by cutting out certain investor-driven expenses.

Supporters also see local control as a way to better align maintenance and investment decisions with the city's needs.

PG&E, however, rejects that case.

Lynsey Paulo, a PG&E spokesperson, said the company's electric grid assets are not on the market and warned a takeover "would be so expensive that it would raise San Franciscans' electric rates for decades."

Californians are already grappling with high living costs, climate-fueled disaster risks, and concerns about grid reliability. A change this large could shape how quickly repairs, upgrades, and safety improvements happen in one of the state's biggest cities.

What's being done?

The city is moving through the formal process required to make a public power bid possible. Approval of the environmental impact report gives San Francisco a key piece of groundwork, but several major decisions still lay ahead.

The next step is the valuation fight before the CPUC. That process could determine whether the city's financial case holds up and how expensive any acquisition would be.

If the city moves forward, officials say public ownership could open the door to infrastructure investment without the pressure to generate returns for shareholders.

City utility officials described the vote as a notable step forward.

"There is more work ahead, and there are future decisions to be made, but the final environmental impact report is a key step to expand public power," Ron Flynn, deputy general manager and COO of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.