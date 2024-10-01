  • Business Business

A $3.5 billion EV battery factory is coming to one US state — and over a thousand new jobs are on the way

"That's crucial in so many ways, including making EVs better and more affordable for our customers."

by Mike Taylor
"That's crucial in so many ways, including making EVs better and more affordable for our customers."

Photo Credit: iStock

The Hoosier State is the site of a new electric vehicle battery plant project that keeps getting delayed.

The General Motors-Samsung SDI factory, a $3.5 billion venture, is being built in New Carlisle, Indiana, the Detroit Free Press reported in August. It was first set to begin production in 2025, then 2026, and now 2027.

"The Samsung SDI joint venture is the latest example of GM's commitment to driving innovation in America," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement, per the Free Press. "The EV market and GM sales will continue to grow as more customers experience our EVs, the charging infrastructure builds out and we expand into more segments."

The saga dates to March 2023, when the companies signed an agreement. GM has other partnerships and plants, including in Ohio, Tennessee, and Michigan, all per the newspaper. These batteries will be nickel-based.

The plant will create 1,600 jobs, another downgrade — of 100 — from an initial estimate. Construction was expected to employ another 1,000 people, the Free Press reported. Barra previously stated GM will be able to manufacture more than 1 million EVs thanks to its Samsung partnership. It's part of a plan to create a hub of EV technology and manufacturing.

"That's crucial in so many ways, including making EVs better and more affordable for our customers," Kurt Kelty, vice president of battery cell and pack, wrote on LinkedIn, per the Free Press.

Watch now: AITA for making my neighborhood look 'trashy'?

The economic investment is important, as are the future benefits to the environment and planet.

The project has been delayed because adoption of the battery-powered machines has slowed despite rising EV sales, the Free Press noted.

🗣️ If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

🔘 Cost 💰

🔘 Battery range 🔋

🔘 Power and speed 💪

🔘 The way it looks 😎

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Still, it's vital for our health and that of Earth that we make this switch because the continued consumption of dirty energy sources has led to a rapidly rising global temperature as well as increasingly frequent and intense extreme weather events. EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution and can even save you wads of cash that you used to spend on gas and maintenance. Plus, there's that $7,500 tax credit.

The more heat-trapping pollution we keep from entering the atmosphere, the better.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Under President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, rebates are available — or soon will be, depending on your state.
Home

You can soon get the hottest new cooking appliance for free — courtesy of the government

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x