Woman hears gas could go up 'tomorrow,' then pulls into a Sam's Club line packed with cars

"Get ready. The real pain hasn't started yet. We're still using reserves to keep it down."

Cars reportedly rushed to line up at a Sam's Club gas station after word spread that prices might jump the next day, a moment captured in a TikTok video.

For commuters already watching fuel costs closely, the scene shows how quickly even unconfirmed talk of higher gas prices can prompt people to look for a fill-up.

What happened?

"So, apparently gas is going up tomorrow," Brooke says in a TikTok filmed while she sat in a long Sam's Club gas line, according to Motor1. The creator, who posts as @thelovelymsbrooke, recorded the scene from her car as she waited for a pump.

On her drive home from work, Brooke said, she decided to stop at Sam's because of the chatter about higher prices. "So, I decided to stop by Sam's on my way home from work, and yeah, it's a little thick around here," she said, panning to a queue of vehicles and adding, "If anybody needs some gas."

After the video was posted June 2 and began circulating, Brooke said she had not been urging anyone to panic-buy fuel. "I was just doing my regular filling up by a half a tank. Wasn't expecting this when I pulled up," she wrote.

Why does it matter?

Even after a roughly 30-cent drop from the May 21 peak, the national average for a gallon of gas remains exposed to the same oil-market forces that can lift prices again, ABC News reported. Concerns about supply disruptions, including the conflict involving Iran, are among the factors that can quickly change what drivers see at the pump.

Families are left chasing savings, sitting in long lines, and breathing more tailpipe pollution, all because the cost of a basic necessity can shift with global events.

What are people saying?

In the comments, some treated the crowded Sam's station as a sign of trouble ahead, while others said it looked like business as usual.

Not everyone bought the premise. One person wrote, "Gas been going down in Las Vegas, down 20 cents in 2 weeks at Sam's."

A more alarmed reply warned: "Get ready. The real pain hasn't started yet. We're still using reserves to keep it down."

Others said the long waits were normal at Sam's. "My Sam's always looks like this unless I go at 7 am," one person shared.

There was also criticism of the broader panic around fuel prices. One commenter wrote: "People are so programmed. Y'all not tired of playing their game yet?"

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