Biden administration issues final regulations aimed at protecting iconic western species: 'It's clear, they need help'

The Biden administration announced final regulations to help protect the greater sage-grouse, the population of which was found by the U.S. Geological Survey to have dropped 80% since 1965, as reported by The New York Times.

"This new science should ring alarm bells whether or not you have heard of sagebrush or the sage-grouse. These birds … are a reliable indicator of how other wildlife and the greater ecosystem are doing. It's clear, they need help," Brian Rutledge, director of the National Audubon Society's Sagebrush Ecosystem Initiative, said in a statement.

Because of the birds' habitat loss from industrial development and wildfires, the administration's plan puts limits on drilling, mining, and some renewable energy projects across 6,500 square miles of federal land (17,000 square kilometers) over 10 western states, per the Associated Press.

Preserving the sage-grouse's habitat could ultimately benefit the region and the entire ecosystem, mitigating the effects of wildfires and supporting biodiversity.

The administration announced these plans after years of debate over how to balance conservation efforts with energy development. The new rules will limit drilling to being underground on at least some protected lands and also introduce instructions for stricter oversight on solar and wind projects across the western states.

In response, a spokesperson for the American Clean Power Association stated, per the AP, that the restrictions do not represent a balance between clean energy and conservation. However, others argue that protecting habitats like the sagebrush ecosystem can actually make clean energy projects even greener and more feasible in the long term, ensuring low-cost, non-polluting power continues to grow as an eco-friendly option for Americans.

"For too long, a false choice has been presented for land management that aims to pit development against conservation," Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said, per the Times. "This administration's collaborative work has demonstrated that we can do both successfully."

Ultimately, the plan to protect the sage-grouse aligns with other initiatives from the Biden administration that support both the economy and the environment. For instance, the Inflation Reduction Act, signed in 2022, offers tax breaks and incentives to help Americans to make green, money-saving upgrades to their homes.

Elsewhere, efforts to protect nature include wildlife corridors to ensure migration patterns aren't disrupted. At home, environmental groups have celebrated the move to protect the sage-grouse.

"These plans are exactly what the science has pointed to and exactly what we expected…We're ready to move forward," Alison Holloran, executive director of Audubon Rockies and a vice president of the National Audubon Society, was quoted by the Times.

