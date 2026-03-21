California officials roll out $4,000 'enhanced rebates' for residents to upgrade their HVACs, plumbing

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District has taken over where federal and California rebates have left off by providing subsidies for local residents who upgrade to energy-efficient electric appliances, the Folsom Times reported.

Starting in February, its enhanced rebate program began offering $4,000 to cover the cost of gas-to-electric heat pump water heater conversions, $3,000 for gas-to-electric heat pump HVAC system conversions, and up to $1,000 for those installing more energy-efficient electric appliances when they already have electric systems.

"These rebates demonstrate our commitment to making clean energy affordable and accessible for every Sacramento family," said Lora Anguay, SMUD's chief zero-carbon officer, per the Times.

"Heat pumps are a reliable technology that reduce carbon emissions, boost energy efficiency, and deliver about $500 a year in real savings. By increasing our rebates, we're removing cost barriers and helping our community take part in our shared clean energy future."





Not only do these upgrades help reduce energy bills now, but they also help protect you from rising energy prices in the future.

TCD partner Mitsubishi is the perfect provider to help you understand your options and reduce your energy bill with an efficient HVAC system.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Sacramento's program is a good starting point for area residents who want to save money. But regardless of where you live, you can reduce your monthly bills with the right home upgrades.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

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For upgrades with a low cost of entry, Palmetto's HVAC leases start as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

For even more savings, you can pair your new HVAC system with solar panels. TCD partner EnergySage simplifies finding the right system and installer for your home, saving you as much as $10,000 through curated bids from local providers.

With the free Palmetto Home app, you can save even more. Download it and complete challenges such as cutting down on your home energy use to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.