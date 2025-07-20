  • Business Business

Lawmakers pass sweeping bill to compel landowners to address dangerous issue: 'Fully committed'

by Alyssa Ochs
The Malaysian state of Sabah has passed a new law to regulate pollution and carbon rights while protecting native lands and communities. 

As The Vibes reported, Sabah's legislative assembly passed the Climate Change and Carbon Governance Enactment to establish control over carbon trading, carbon rights registration, and pollution reporting. 

The legislation also establishes a Climate Action Council and a Climate Registry, with approval required before any carbon-related activities impact native lands. 

Sabah will now require community involvement for all feasibility studies related to carbon projects on or near Indigenous community areas. Carbon rights in the state may only be granted after formal registration and certification. 

Supporters of the new law are confident that it will not interfere with existing fishing and land rights unless landowners choose to participate in a carbon project. Rural landowners should not be negatively affected by the law. 

"This law shows that the Sabah government is fully committed to addressing climate change in a strategic and comprehensive manner," said assemblyman Datuk Mohd Assaffal P. Alian. "With transparent and inclusive implementation, this enactment can become a key driver of sustainable development for the state."

Sabah is already ahead of many other global governments in terms of the Paris Agreement because it absorbs more carbon than it produces. 

According to The Vibe, "Sabah is estimated to contribute about 36% of Malaysia's total carbon absorption, and the state is among a group of small regions worldwide with net sink status." 

This news from Malaysia is encouraging because it is working toward the broader global goal of securing a cleaner, greener future with less pollution and planet-overheating gases. 

Nations, states, and cities led by pro-climate officials are increasingly enacting new laws that protect vulnerable species and help residents make sustainable choices.

Meanwhile, communities can achieve the goal of absorbing more polluting gases than they emit by restoring natural areas with increased tree cover and implementing ecosystem revitalization programs. Carbon removal technologies, such as direct air capture, are also emerging to support these natural approaches and enhance pollution absorption in our atmosphere. 

Despite Sabah's strides in offsetting pollution levels in Malaysia, experts say the region remains vulnerable to climate change. 

"We are seeing the effects through increasing and worsening floods, coastal erosion affecting settlements, and changes in livelihoods of rural communities," Abidin said. "Our goal is to ensure that the benefits of Sabah's unique position are felt directly by the people while meaningfully contributing to the global climate effort."

