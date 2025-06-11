Energy giant breaks ground on game-changing new facility: 'Investing in the community's future'

One of the biggest names in clean energy is expanding in Ohio, which is great news for thousands of homes and local businesses.

RWE, the third-largest renewable energy company in the U.S., has begun construction on its second solar farm in the state. As reported by SolarQuarter, the new 98-megawatt Union Ridge Solar project in Licking County will help generate clean power for more than 118,000 households each year once it's running.

Slated to go live in 2026, the project is expected to generate about $68 million for the local economy during construction, including opening up 280 new jobs to the community. This expansion boosts RWE's total solar and wind capacity in the state to nearly 500 megawatts and is a big step toward energy independence, cheaper electricity, and a more stable local power grid.

Such projects also reduce our reliance on dirty energy sources such as oil and gas, meaning cleaner air and a safer, greener future for all. Similar projects are popping up across the country — from a massive solar farm in Wisconsin to a large-scale wind farm off the East Coast — all helping cut down on harmful pollution overheating our planet.

The best way for consumers to take advantage of these innovations is by installing solar panels, which can bring home energy costs down to near $0. EnergySage offers a free tool to compare quotes from vetted local installers. It can also help homeowners save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Leasing panels can help homeowners power their houses with solar without the upfront costs. Check out Palmetto's LightReach solar leasing program to see if installing panels for no money down makes sense for you.

Alternatively, you can explore community solar programs that let you share in the savings if you rent or can't install panels on your roof.

"Our Union Ridge project is an example of how we partner with leading American companies to bring job growth and critical economic activity to communities across America with our homegrown energy," said Kevin Kroll, COO of RWE Clean Energy.

Mike Flynn, senior vice president of MasTec Renewables, added: "By harnessing Ohio's talented labor pool, we're doing more than constructing a solar farm; we're investing in the community's future. This collaboration will generate hundreds of jobs for Licking County residents, spanning roles from skilled laborers to utility electricians and solar panel assemblers."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.