African startup designs surprising strategy to empower women: 'My life has changed ... I am now a breadwinner'

"No one used to listen to me, but now I have a seat when important decisions are being made."

In rural Zimbabwe, it can be difficult to get fresh farm produce to market. An innovative electric tricycle program, however, is solving the problem while empowering local women.

TriplePundit featured the initiative, which was first piloted by Mobility Africa in 2019. Mobility Africa gives electric cargo tricycles to locals — mostly women — for transporting items like bananas, avocadoes, tomatoes, and cabbage on difficult-to-navigate rural roads and help get them to market.

Since its inception, the program has helped empower women, who are now able to contribute to their household economies. Participant Rudo Munguma pays a $10 fee per day, which includes servicing and battery swaps. On good days, she earns $30.

"My life has changed since I started working," participant Christine Mutsveta told TriplePundit. "I am now a breadwinner."

Another driver, Anna Bhobho, told the Associated Press that her husband and in-laws have more respect for her now.

​​"No one used to listen to me, but now I have a seat when important decisions are being made," she told the news outlet.

The program has environmental benefits as well. Switching from gas-powered transportation to electric eliminates air pollution that's contributing to rising global temperatures. The program also uses solar energy to recharge its batteries.

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance reported that a local health clinic is using Mobility Africa's e-tricycles to reach rural communities. The e-tricycles are helping the clinic surpass vaccination targets and provide outreach and other care.

Globally, e-bike sales are surging, whether for commutes, leisure, or the transport of goods. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global electric bike market is projected to grow from $50.14 billion in 2024 to $148.70 billion by 2032.

Traveling via e-bikes and e-trikes can help save users money on transportation while supporting their overall health. One 2022 study found that e-cycling improved mental and physical well‐being and that people felt happier while biking.

