Rivian puts the R3X on the 2028 map, and hints an R2T could be next

"In the fullness of time, I wouldn't rule anything out."

For drivers who are already more interested in Rivian's smaller R3 and R3X than the just-released R2, the wait is coming into focus. CEO RJ Scaringe said the EV is a "couple of years away," pointing toward 2028 instead of more speculative dates.

What's happening?

According to InsideEVs, Scaringe gave an interview with The Drive where he noted a rough R3X arrival window of "a couple of years." That timing appears to fit with Rivian's plan to bring its Georgia factory online and expand production capacity.

On future products, Scaringe said, "We've thought about R2Ts and even things beyond that," but he also signaled that a rush of new variants is not right around the corner. "In the immediate future," he said, "It'll stay R2." He added that "the smaller trucks space" remains unfilled and said that whatever Rivian's R4 becomes, it is "very cool."

Why does this news matter?

Many drivers are looking for EVs that are smaller, more affordable, and full of personality. If the R3X arrives as expected — and if Rivian eventually expands into compact trucks — shoppers could have more options beyond Tesla and other competitors in areas that are still relatively limited.

EVs can save owners money on fuel costs, and they typically require less routine maintenance than gas-powered vehicles because they have fewer moving parts and don't need oil changes. For people considering the switch, this guide can help break down what to expect.

More options for EVs can also help reduce tailpipe pollution while pushing the market toward cleaner transportation that fits different lifestyles, whether someone wants a family SUV, a city-friendly hatchback, or a small truck.

Plus, charging at home is significantly cheaper than using public chargers. Qmerit wants to help homeowners who want to install Level 2 chargers at home by providing free, instant installation estimates. Installing solar panels can increase those savings even more, since charging with your own energy is cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on the grid. If you want to make the switch to solar, EnergySage can help you find vetted local installers, and save you up to $10,000 on your installation.

What are people saying?

Scaringe described Rivian's options this way: "The real challenge we have is deciding what to do," he told The Drive, adding that "there's so many different cool things we can create [...]."

He also suggested the company may have room to experiment. "In the fullness of time, I wouldn't rule anything out," he said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.