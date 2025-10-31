Officials search for solutions as major threat looms over coastal communities: 'Certainly not a place we want to be'

State leaders in California are searching for solutions to protect coastal communities from rising sea levels, but doing so may come at a cost for residents.

What's happening?

Per KMPH Fox 26, state legislators met in San Diego County to discuss rising sea levels and what that could mean for taxpayers. Several people presented research about the impacts of future flooding.

A representative from the San Diego Water Quality Control Board suggested creating mitigation banks along the coast to protect communities from extreme weather events. However, the recommendation came with some hesitation.

"When you kept talking about that, the concern I kept hearing, because of the communities I represent, that means more cost," California Assembly Member David Alvarez said. "That means that's out of taxpayers and ratepayers, which is certainly not a place we want to be."

Why are rising sea levels concerning?

Burning dirty fuels produces planet-warming pollution that supercharges extreme weather events. Hurricanes and intense rainfall can result in flooding, and coastal communities are particularly at risk.

More than 90% of trapped heat is absorbed by the oceans, which causes water volume to expand, according to NASA. That, along with water released into oceans by melting polar ice, leads to rising global sea levels.

FROM OUR PARTNER Tackle any adventure with these special-made boots — featuring innovative comfort tech Skechers boots are designed to keep you fashionably comfortable for whatever comes your way — whether that’s tackling weekend adventures or doing chores around the house. From hands-free slip-ins that are perfect for morning coffee runs to rugged styles that'll have you ready to take on any terrain, there's always an option for your next big pursuit. Plus, water-repellent, Scotchgard-treated suede will keep your feet warm and dry whatever the weather brings. Learn more

Nearly one-third of the United States population lives in coastal areas, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Additionally, the rate of local sea-level rise in several places on the U.S. coastline is greater than the global average.

Per the Public Policy Institute of California, the Golden State has experienced about 8 inches of sea-level rise over the past 100 years. In Southern California specifically, 31% to 67% of beaches could completely erode by 2100 unless big changes are made.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

The best way to help mitigate rising sea levels is to understand the problem. Taking action to reduce energy consumption, such as utilizing cleaner energy sources, can help reduce the amount of heat-trapping pollution in the atmosphere that exacerbates sea-level rise.

Nature-based solutions can also reduce the impacts of sea-level rise, such as flooding and erosion, as the NOAA observed.

For example, oyster reefs and marshes act as natural barriers. Meanwhile, the NOAA noted that conserving and restoring wetlands can save hundreds of millions of dollars in storm damage.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.