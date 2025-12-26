AAA data shows sweeping increases in fuel costs compared to last year — here's how you could avoid rising prices

All of these energy concerns are hitting individuals and families hard across the U.S.

Fuel and energy costs have risen across America since this time last year.

There are always regional fluctuations, but the truth is that prices are up everywhere across the nation.

What's happening?

As Forbes reported in November, some of the most notable price hikes are with diesel fuel. Diesel inventories are the lowest they've been in over 10 years, while demand for diesel increases in the winter, further pushing up costs.

However, American Automobile Association data indicated that all types of gasoline also increased in price in 2025.

Meanwhile, electricity costs have also been going up for residential homeowners. Electricity inflation now exceeds the Consumer Price Index by 300%, Forbes observed.

The aging electrical grid can't keep up with rising consumer demands, especially as data centers expand. There are also questions about the grid's reliability, as thousands of miles of new transmission lines must be installed to meet growing needs.

Why are rising gas prices concerning?

All of these energy concerns are interconnected and are hitting individuals and families hard across the U.S.

For example, high gasoline and diesel prices make the cost of owning internal combustion engine-powered vehicles burdensome for families, preventing people from saving money and living comfortable lifestyles.

However, these fuel price hikes may also prompt more people to consider switching to vehicles powered by cleaner energy. By purchasing an electric vehicle, you can protect yourself from rising gas costs and reduce environmental pollution.

It has now become a practical, cost-effective solution to accelerate the phasing out of gas-powered cars, which substantially contribute to the climate crisis and make daily life less affordable for everyone.

What's being done to keep driving affordable?

Fortunately, you can become essentially immune to rising gas costs by driving an EV instead of a gas-powered car.

With an EV, you won't have to worry about how much fuel costs are rising or what you'll pay at the pump. You can also save money on routine maintenance costs and feel good about contributing less to air pollution.

You can reduce EV charging costs by installing a home charger instead of relying on public charging stations.

