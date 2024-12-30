Amazon expands key program that could revolutionize the tech industry: 'We need to work together'

Reusing these parts reduces the need for new hardware.

As everyone's time on the internet increases, such as streaming networks and mobile phones, so does the need for the lifespan of hardware to keep up with the demand. Amazon is combating this issue by expanding its reverse logistics program. It's the first outside of the U.S.

According to Sustainability Magazine, Amazon Web Services has opened a re:Cycle Reverse Logistics facility in Dublin, Ireland. The site will "test and repair used equipment from their data centers, thus boosting the hardware's life span and aligning with their sustainability goals."

The operation center refurbishes servers, computer processor chips, and network cards for reuse. Metals like silver and gold are extracted from any components beyond reuse.

Reusing these parts reduces the need for new hardware and conserves the energy used to make new materials.

AWS Ireland country manager Neil Morris said, "By extending the life of our data center equipment, we're reducing our environmental impact."

The company also ensures that none of the parts end up in landfills. Instead, they are directed "towards sophisticated recycling processes," per Sustainability Magazine.

While these operations are great for sustainability goals, they can also have a tremendous economic impact on communities. For instance, this facility created 850 local jobs. These included experienced engineers but also provided opportunities for recent high school graduates.

Additionally, the AWS initiative had a positive impact on the environment. According to IDR Environmental Services, "an estimated 300 million computers [are] in production annually." Many of these end up in a landfill. This electronic waste, also known as e-waste, is estimated to produce "50 million metric tons of e-waste" annually worldwide.

IDR Environmental Services also noted that many computer monitors and parts contain toxic materials and heavy metals. When discarded in landfills, these materials can be troublesome for the water supply, soil, and human health.

Luckily, in 2023, "AWS's global reverse logistics initiative successfully diverted a remarkable 14.6 million hardware components from landfills by either recycling them or reselling for reuse," per Sustainability Magazine.

A University of Washington study has found another way to reduce e-waste: replacing the plastic in electronics with a more easily recycled material.

You can also stop old electronics from ending up in landfills. Many stores have recycling programs that allow you to get store credit for your used electronics.

Green party leader and minister for children, equality, disability, integration and youth, Roderic O'Gorman, said, "We need to work together to ensure that products, whatever their shape or form, are kept in use for as long as possible through smart design, repair and reuse."

