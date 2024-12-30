  • Business Business

Amazon expands key program that could revolutionize the tech industry: 'We need to work together'

Reusing these parts reduces the need for new hardware.

by Mandy Carr
Reusing these parts reduces the need for new hardware.

Photo Credit: iStock

As everyone's time on the internet increases, such as streaming networks and mobile phones, so does the need for the lifespan of hardware to keep up with the demand. Amazon is combating this issue by expanding its reverse logistics program. It's the first outside of the U.S.

According to Sustainability Magazine, Amazon Web Services has opened a re:Cycle Reverse Logistics facility in Dublin, Ireland. The site will "test and repair used equipment from their data centers, thus boosting the hardware's life span and aligning with their sustainability goals."

The operation center refurbishes servers, computer processor chips, and network cards for reuse. Metals like silver and gold are extracted from any components beyond reuse.

Reusing these parts reduces the need for new hardware and conserves the energy used to make new materials. 

AWS Ireland country manager Neil Morris said, "By extending the life of our data center equipment, we're reducing our environmental impact."

The company also ensures that none of the parts end up in landfills. Instead, they are directed "towards sophisticated recycling processes," per Sustainability Magazine

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

While these operations are great for sustainability goals, they can also have a tremendous economic impact on communities. For instance, this facility created 850 local jobs. These included experienced engineers but also provided opportunities for recent high school graduates. 

Additionally, the AWS initiative had a positive impact on the environment. According to IDR Environmental Services, "an estimated 300 million computers [are] in production annually." Many of these end up in a landfill. This electronic waste, also known as e-waste, is estimated to produce "50 million metric tons of e-waste" annually worldwide.

IDR Environmental Services also noted that many computer monitors and parts contain toxic materials and heavy metals. When discarded in landfills, these materials can be troublesome for the water supply, soil, and human health. 

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🔘 Giving me money back 💰

🔘 Letting me trade for new stuff 👕

🔘 Making it as easy as possible ⚡

🔘 Keeping my stuff out of landfills 🗑️

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Luckily, in 2023, "AWS's global reverse logistics initiative successfully diverted a remarkable 14.6 million hardware components from landfills by either recycling them or reselling for reuse," per Sustainability Magazine

A University of Washington study has found another way to reduce e-waste: replacing the plastic in electronics with a more easily recycled material. 

You can also stop old electronics from ending up in landfills. Many stores have recycling programs that allow you to get store credit for your used electronics. 

Green party leader and minister for children, equality, disability, integration and youth, Roderic O'Gorman, said, "We need to work together to ensure that products, whatever their shape or form, are kept in use for as long as possible through smart design, repair and reuse."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x