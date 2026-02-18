  • Business Business

Diner shares photo of upsetting sighting during expensive dinner: 'It makes me sick'

"This is end stage capitalism."

by Lindy Whitehouse
One diner was outraged to find advertisements on the napkins at a restaurant in New York City.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Advertising has become so embedded in everyday life that it now appears in places we never expected. 

This fact was highlighted by one diner who was outraged to find advertisements on the napkins at a restaurant in New York City. 

"Paid $150 for dinner in NYC and they still put ads on the napkins," wrote the diner on the subreddit r/Anticonsumption before sharing an image of the napkin, which contained an advert for an online gambling company. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post sparked outrage from commenters who were tired of being bombarded with ads everywhere they went. 

"This is end stage capitalism," wrote one. 

Another commented on the advert itself, writing, "It makes me sick how pervasive gambling has become."

This reaction is not surprising, as overexposure to advertising has been shown to encourage excessive consumption by convincing people that buying the latest gadgets, fashion, and other items will solve everyday problems, such as boredom and insecurity. 

Constant exposure to advertising pushes people to buy more than they need or can afford, fostering waste, debt, and environmental damage. Overconsumption.org cited World Bank data predicting that global waste generation will increase by 70% in 2050 compared to 2020 levels, reaching 3.4 billion tons per year. 

This increase in advertising is not only resulting in more waste but also negatively affecting people's daily experiences. Spaces that were once calm and restorative are now filled with billboards, and there are even digital ads on the sides of trucks that produce a lot of distracting light. 

This can make people feel overwhelmed and mentally fatigued. Constant exposure to the latest fashions and trends can also foster feelings of inadequacy among those unable to keep up with the demands of consumer culture.

Being mindful of persuasive advertising tactics and choosing to support brands with ethical marketing practices can help reduce the influence of invasive advertising. Further steps people can take include advocating for the regulation or banning of certain advertising in public spaces and shopping secondhand to reduce waste.

