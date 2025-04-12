Luxury hotel brand reimagines historic palace for new high-end property: 'This is their land and heritage'

The company has been working to preserve the structure's foundation and deep roots.

Part of the beauty of traveling is being able to learn and experience the deep history and culture of the different places you visit.

Boutique Group, a Saudi Arabian hospitality company, has set out on a mission to adopt a "responsible luxury" approach that prioritizes environmentally friendly efforts as well as cultural preservation and social commitments. As part of this endeavor, the company is transforming historic and cultural Saudi Arabian palaces into ultra-luxury boutique hotels, Skift reported.

One of the palaces the Boutique Group has been working on, for example, is the Red Palace, which the company touts as the first building in Riyadh city (the capital of Saudi Arabia) to be constructed of reinforced concrete — its reddish color inspired the palace's name. This building was used to host many foreign dignitaries and heads of state during their official stays in Saudi Arabia, starting in 1957 and lasting for three decades. After that, it became the headquarters for the Board of Grievances until 2002, according to the Boutique Group.

The hospitality company has been working to preserve the structure's foundation and deep roots while transforming the property into a luxury boutique hotel, which, according to Hotel Hospitality Middle East Africa, is projected to open in 2026.

Instead of building new hotel structures from the ground up, Boutique Group is reusing and converting existing properties into new commercial spaces, which could save the company time and money on construction costs while conserving natural resources needed for construction. Converting existing structures helps address the problem of new construction's environmental impacts. This "adaptive reuse" model can help revitalize the city while paying homage to the country's rich cultural heritage.

On top of these palace conversions, the Boutique Group aims to incorporate cultural wellness offerings onsite, including traditional Saudi healing methods delivered by local healers, per Skift. Additionally, the boutique hotels will feature a rich culinary experience, combining local delicacies and ingredients with world-class cooking techniques by master chefs. The Boutique Group is also investing in local Saudi youth, developing the nation's next tourism talent.

"We believe that Saudi youth are the future of this industry — this is their land and heritage, and they are its greatest ambassadors," Boutique Group CEO Christoph Mares said, per Skift.

Initiatives like this "responsible luxury" and sustainability model by the Boutique Group are a great example of how large corporations can influence significant environmental change.

As another example, the 24/7 Carbon-Free Coalition, featuring major corporations like Google and AstraZeneca, can move the needle on green electricity. Major candy brands — M&M's, Skittles, and Starburst — have committed to 100% recycled plastic for certain packaging, reducing plastic waste. These changes and corporate decisions make a big difference in resource conservation and modern business, which simultaneously pursues prosperity and eco-consciousness.

"Our experiences give visitors an opportunity to explore the rich cultural, historic, and geographic tapestries of the regions our palaces call home," said Mares, per Skift.

