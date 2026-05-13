Renewable energy sources have officially passed a historic threshold: For the first time in 100 years, they generated more of the world's electricity than coal.

That's according to Ember's Global Electricity Review 2026, which found that renewables supplied 33.8% of global electricity in 2025, totaling 10,730 terawatt-hours. Coal came in just behind at 33.0%, or 10,476 TWh.

The milestone is significant not only because coal lost its long-held top spot, but also because it shows how quickly cleaner power sources are expanding worldwide. Solar was a major driver of that shift. Ember found that solar output added an unprecedented 636 TWh in 2025 to hit 2,778 TWh, up 30% from 2024. In another first, solar moved ahead of wind worldwide and came close to nuclear power.

That has real implications for households. More renewable electricity can reduce reliance on volatile-priced fuels while cutting the harmful air pollution associated with burning coal, oil, and gas. Over time, a grid powered more heavily by renewables could mean steadier energy costs, healthier communities, and less planet-warming pollution contributing to extreme weather.

The report also makes clear that the transition is far from complete. Coal, oil, and gas plants still serve as flexible backup reserves, and Ember warned that clean-energy deployment will need to accelerate further to align with Paris Agreement targets.

Still, crossing this line is an encouraging sign that the global power system is changing — and that clean energy is no longer a niche alternative, but a core part of how the world keeps the lights on.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get cost-effective air conditioning in less than an hour without expensive electrical work The Merino Mono is a heating and cooling system designed for the rooms traditional HVAC can't reach. The streamlined design eliminates clunky outdoor units, installs in under an hour, and plugs into a standard 120V outlet — no expensive electrical upgrades required. And while a traditional “mini-split” system can get pricey fast, the Merino Mono comes with a flat-rate price — with hardware and professional installation included. Get Started

Homeowners can also pair solar panels with efficient electric appliances to lower energy bills even more. Depending on your home and budget, that could include upgrades such as heat pumps, induction stoves, or EV chargers.

Companies like EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on a solar installation with its free tools that can hook you up with competitive bids from local installers. Meanwhile, if you're not ready to take the solar plunge because of the high upfront costs, Palmetto's LightReach leasing plan can get you powered up for $0 down, reducing your utility rate by up to 20%.

Ember called clean power "the engine of global electricity growth." The report also noted that clean generation met "more than 90% of demand growth," highlighting just how much of the world's rising electricity demand is now being met without coal.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.