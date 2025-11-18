  • Business Business

Professor debunks major misconception about wind turbines: 'Will use much less'

"It's all in the water."

by Beth Newhart
The myth that renewable energy requires a lot of extra land space is officially busted by a Stanford professor.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Using more renewable power sources is essential for our planet's future. But a common anti-clean energy talking point is that converting to wind turbines and solar panels on a large scale would require a lot of extra land space.

Mark Jacobson (@mzj2273), a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford University, posted a TikTok "busting a myth about land used by fossil fuels versus renewables." 

@mzj2273 Busting a myth about land used by fossil fuels versus renewables #renewables #cleanenergy #sustainability #landuse #fossilfuels #ethanol #energy #energytransition #wind #solar ♬ original sound - MZJ

He explained that the fossil fuel industry, plus the ethanol industry, together occupy about 2.4% of all U.S. land. That includes millions of miles of pipelines, active and inactive oil and gas wells, corn farmland to supply ethanol for transportation, and more.

"In comparison, if we transition the entire U.S. for all purposes … to clean renewable energy … we would use only about 0.85% of U.S. land," he said.

Jacobson said that would mean all electricity usage, transportation, the construction industry, and non-electric sectors could be powered by clean wind, water, and solar power. 

"We do not need any new land for offshore wind, because it's all in the water. We do not need new land for rooftop photovoltaics," he said. "... So the only new land we need is for utility-scale solar and for onshore wind."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save big on holiday spirit with 25% off lighting — this week only

CVS has you covered this holiday season, with thousands of gifts, perfect stocking stuffers, joyful holiday decor, and more.

You’ll find exciting advent calendars, personalized holiday photos, tasty treats like Ghirardelli peppermint bark, and even gift card go-tos.

Plus, brighten up any room (or roof) with a curated assortment of holiday lightsall 25% off for a limited time only.

Learn more

Even this new land would mostly account for open space between wind turbines that Jacobson explained can have multi-purpose uses, like rangeland, farmland, or space for solar panels.

"To summarize, we will use much less land if we convert our entire energy infrastructure in the United States to just wind, water, and solar, after electrifying all energy, than we currently use for fossil fuels and for bioenergy fuels," he concluded.

As clean energy tech advances, land use will become even more efficient. Offshore wind farms are already a reality and promise huge potential. And using land for both solar energy and agriculture is known as agrivoltaics

Installing solar panels on existing farmland can provide a secondary stable income for small agricultural producers while mitigating some risk from slow farming seasons. Bringing these two industries together doubles the output from the same land, and it can help curb pollution and conserve resources. 

Should the government continue to give tax incentives for energy-efficient home upgrades?

Absolutely 💯

No 🙅

Depends on the upgrade 🤔

I don't know 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x