New report reveals region responsible for the majority of new energy jobs: 'The world must step up its game'

Renewable energy is an excellent source of job creation and continues growing. The number of jobs in the sector grew by 18% in 2023, but unfortunately, most came from one country, according to the International Labour Organization.

The United Nations agency's annual review this year on renewable energy and jobs shows that renewable energy jobs grew from 13.7 million in 2022 to 16.2 million in 2023. However, two-thirds of that growth occurred in China.

The country has 7.4 million renewable energy jobs, or 46% of the world's total. Next comes the European Union with 1.8 million jobs and Brazil with 1.56 million jobs. Following them are the U.S. and India, with each 1 million jobs.

The solar panels sector continues to have the most robust growth, with 7.2 million global jobs. China has 4.6 million of them.

The second-biggest renewable energy job sector is liquid biofuels, with Brazil leading the way with 2.8 million jobs. Indonesia comes in second in this sector.

China and Europe still dominate the wind sector, with 1.5 million jobs — 52% in China and 21% in Europe.

Investing in renewable energy like solar and wind doesn't just create jobs; it can also improve people's health. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, clean energy like wind and solar produce almost no toxic gases linked to health problems. Renewable energy sources improve air quality, which improves health and lowers health care costs.

Solar and wind power are growing in the U.S. The Federal Energy and Regulatory Commission says wind and solar power make up 20% of the energy capacity in the U.S. and 89.9% of the capacity added.

Renewable energy is also a great way to lower your utility bills. A Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory study found that homeowners can save about $700 annually with solar panels.

The Department of Energy also noted that renewable energy is better for the environment than dirty energy sources. As mentioned before, it releases little in the way of greenhouse gases to create the tech and virtually none to continue operating other than that from periodic maintenance.

While the ILO report reveals good news, places like Africa that desperately need renewable energy lack investment. It also needs to be a global effort.

International Renewable Energy Agency Director-General Francesco La Camera said, per the ILO: "The story of the energy transition and its socio-economic gains should not be about one or two regions. If we are all to fulfill our collective pledge to triple renewable power capacity by 2030, the world must step up its game."

