'Remote' job posting sparks outrage after hidden catch revealed

"If they lie this early, just wait until you start working there."

An online job post tagged as "remote" drew backlash after readers realized the details said the role would actually require office attendance, according to News 18.

A screenshot shared online by X user Adam Karpiak (@Adam_Karpiak) showed a "Senior Copywriter" job with "Remote" placed next to the location at the top.

"listed as 'remote' for visibility" is wild pic.twitter.com/XR17qK8Er6 — Adam Karpiak (@Adam_Karpiak) May 7, 2026

However, deeper in the description, the company included a very different message: "Please apply only if you are willing to eventually work on-site in Henderson, Nevada. While this role is listed as 'remote' for visibility, it is an onsite position and requires in-office presence."

"'Listed as 'remote' for visibility' is wild," read the caption of the post. That line quickly became the center of the backlash as more users weighed in on the wording.

The post appeared to strike a nerve because job seekers often spend hours tailoring resumes, writing cover letters, and researching employers before even submitting an application.

When a listing appears to be remote but later turns out to require office attendance, that can waste time, money, and energy for applicants who may live far away, have caregiving responsibilities, or rely on work-from-home arrangements for accessibility reasons.

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There is also a broader community impact.

Accurate remote listings can help people avoid unnecessary commuting, which can reduce fuel use, traffic, and pollution while lowering household transportation costs. When companies misuse the "remote" label for added visibility, it does not just frustrate applicants — it can also make job platforms less trustworthy for everyone trying to make practical, lower-cost, and lower-impact work decisions.

Commenters were quick to call out the contradiction.

"If they lie this early, just wait until you start working there," one user wrote.

"Lie in [your] application. When you get the job just stay at home, when they question it you say 'I said I was going to work in the office for visibility but I'm actually going to work [from] home,'" another joked.

A third added, "Yeah, don't work for a company that lies to game the distribution for a job posting."

One commenter pointed out that the company even used the same tactic for its CEO role, an especially alarming tactic for hiring someone to lead the company.

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